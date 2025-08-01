 Japan Today
Image: iStock/Tony Studio
national

Japan insurer to cover damage caused by emergency bear-shooting

TOKYO

With Japan set to allow the emergency shooting of bears in populated areas from September, an insurance company has decided to offer coverage for damage caused by stray bullets during such operations.

The new insurance product for municipalities from Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co provides up to 30 million yen for damage to property, including buildings and vehicles. It does not apply to human injuries or deaths, which are covered by the State Redress Act.

The move comes after Japan, faced with more bears coming into contact with humans, amended the law on wildlife protection and management to allow local governments to authorize hunters to shoot a bear or wild boar in emergencies such as when they enter a residential area.

The insurance premium is expected to be around 100,000 yen per year, but may vary depending on the frequency of bear appearances and other regional factors, according to the company.

Between April and June, one person was killed and 36 injured by bears, according to the Environment Ministry.

A 52-year-old newspaper delivery man was also killed by a bear last month in Hokkaido, prompting the prefectural government to issue its first bear warning.

