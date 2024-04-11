 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
US Japan Cherry Trees
The Jefferson Memorial in Washington is visible as cherry trees enter peak bloom on March 20. Image: AP/Pablo Martinez Monsvais
national

Japan giving Washington 250 new cherry trees to replace those to be lost in construction work

11 Comments
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON

Japan is giving the United States 250 new cherry trees to help replace the hundreds that are being ripped out this summer as construction crews work to repair the crumbling seawall around the capital's Tidal Basin.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the announcement as President Joe Biden welcomed him to the White House on Wednesday for an official visit and state dinner. Biden said the gift is meant to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026, adding, “Like our friendship, these trees are timeless, inspiring and thriving.”

In 1912, first lady Helen Herron Taft and Viscountess Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador to the United States, planted two Yoshino cherry trees on the northern bank of the Potomac River's Tidal Basin. They were part of the 3,000 such trees Japan gave the U.S. in a symbol of the two countries' friendship.

The trees blossom in brilliant pinks and reds each spring and draw more than 1 million visitors to Washington. The aesthetics of the nation's capital aside, the latest gift reflects the geopolitical alliance between Biden and Kishida as they hold talks on the delicate security situation in the Pacific. The state dinner is designed to celebrate one of Biden’s strongest allies.

Senior administration officials noted on a call with reporters that the two most important gifts that foreign countries have given the United States are arguably the Statue of Liberty — which came from the French and was dedicated in 1886 — and Japan’s cherry trees in Washington.

The Tidal Basin is a 107-acre manmade reservoir bordering the Jefferson Memorial that is home to the highest concentration of cherry blossom trees. The senior officials said that when the Japanese learned that some of the trees would be felled due to the construction work, they immediately offered to provide saplings when the time was right.

“I am confident that the cherry blossomlike bond of the Japan-U.S. alliance will continue to grow even thicker and stronger, in the Indo-Pacific and in all corners of the world,” Kishida said.

Biden, in his remarks, passed up a chance to mention Stumpy, the gnarled and hollow old cherry tree that stands on the Tidal Basin's south bank. Stumpy frequently becomes submerged in flood waters from the Potomac and has become a social media phenom. It is set to be removed as part of the $133 million, three-year improvement project to rebuild and reinforce the sea wall.

Biden said that he and his wife, Jill Biden, strolled the White House lawn on Tuesday evening with the prime minister and his wife, Yuko Kishida, to visit three cherry trees. One of them was planted by the first ladies last year and the other two are part of the new round of saplings.

“Every spring, cherry blossoms bloom across this city, thanks to a gift from Japan of 3,000 cherry trees over a century ago,” Biden said. “People travel from all over our country and the world to see these magnificent blossoms.”

11 Comments
Because those cherry trees are so rare and unique?

-15 ( +6 / -21 )

Yeah, Japan should care more about the trees planned for destruction in Tokyo, Meiji jingu Gaien for example.

-5 ( +10 / -15 )

Maybe throw in some plum trees. They are beautiful too …

12 ( +12 / -0 )

Good for Japan..

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

Because those cherry trees are so rare and unique?

Because it means a goodwill present between countries..

0 ( +8 / -8 )

Facepalm..

-15 ( +1 / -16 )

America always has my admiration and Japan!, Thank you! Awe! Kind of you!

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

… still waiting 15+ years for the replacement cherry blossom trees in nearby ‘shopping street’ that were ripped out to put in new parking meters… we only need about 20

They were promised to be replaced as soon as the work was done.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Really nice gesture from Japan toward their closest ally.

May these trees thrive just like the relationship between the US and Japan.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

I think competent construction would salvage the existing trees. In any case, I am glad there will be more cherry trees. They are very beautiful once a year.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Very generous of Japan. Trees die or otherwise become problematic.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

