Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan issues 1.3 mil visas in 2022, up 14-fold as COVID curbs eased

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan issued 1.29 million visas to foreign nationals in 2022, marking a roughly 14-fold increase from the previous year after it eased COVID-19 border control measures, the government said.

It is the first increase in three years, with the rise mainly down to a large increase in student and technical intern visas being issued, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The figure fell sharply during the pandemic, dipping to 1.12 million in 2020 when Japan began tightening border controls in an effort to curb coronavirus infections, and hit 90,306 in 2021, the lowest number since comparable data became available in 1999.

While last year's total is still far from the pre-pandemic record high of 8.28 million in 2019, the number is expected to continue to rise following the nation's removal of COVID-19-related border controls in April this year for all arrivals.

In China, 186,577 visas were issued, accounting for 14 percent of the total, followed by Vietnam with 177,329, the Philippines with 134,607, South Korea with 104,937, Indonesia with 92,663 and the United States with 88,557.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan issued 1.29 million visas to foreign nationals in 2022, marking a roughly 14-fold increase from the previous year after it eased COVID-19 border control measures, the government said

If it compared to 2021 which only  90,306 visa issuance during that time, compared to 1.3 million in 2022, it will show nicely as if it hits 14 times higher. Anything will look nice if we compared to number during 2020-2021 pandemic.

However if compared to pre-pandemic level in 2019, which is 8.28 million, 1.3 million in 2022 means it only reach less than 16%, it's not yet reach pre-pandemic level at all.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/06/17/national/japan-visas-2022-covid/

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Wow, I am surprised at the number, considering the economic situation, particularly the huge increase in cost of living expenses, that anyone would want to come here. My bad

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hitchhiking in Japan: Sado Island and The Kindness of Strangers

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 12 – 18

Savvy Tokyo

Why Your Salary in Japan is Lower Than Expected

GaijinPot Blog

Wordsmiths Wanted for Gaming and Translation: Jobs for June in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Izumo no Okuni: The Woman Who Created Kabuki

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Under the Stars: 5 Stargazing Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

Izushi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

An Introduction to Yakitori: Grilled Chicken Skewers

Savvy Tokyo