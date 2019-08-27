Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A taxi drives along a flooded street in Saga city, Kyushu, on Wednesday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

Gov't issues emergency warning after downpours in Kyushu

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japan's meteorological agency issued an emergency warning to residents of Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki prefectures in northern Kyushu after the southern island suffered record levels of rain early on Wednesday that threatened to cause landslides, floods and other natural disasters.

Public broadcaster NHK said one man was found without vital signs in a car that appeared to have been washed away in Saga Prefecture, where some areas were hit with rainfall of more than 100 mm (4 inches) in an hour.

The weather agency said parts of northern Kyushu were experiencing torrential rains only seen once in a few decades. It assigned the highest alert level of 5.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

This year's autumn rain front has been much more persistent than any I can remember in Kyushu.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Neighborhood Guide

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 31-Sept 1

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Odaiba

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Kita Shiga Kogen

GaijinPot Travel

Tapioca Land Opens in Tokyo, Is A Total Dud

GaijinPot Blog

Restaurant Review

Weber Park: Gourmet Grilling With A View

Savvy Tokyo