Japan issues heatstroke alerts as temperatures soar

Japan issued heatstroke alerts Sunday to tens of millions of people as near-record high temperatures scorched swathes of the country, while torrential rain pummeled other regions.
National broadcaster NHK warned viewers that the heat was at life-threatening levels, as temperatures soared to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in some places, including the capital Tokyo.
"Please stay hydrated and use air conditioners appropriately, and refrain from outings that seem difficult," a news presenter said.
The government issued heatstroke alerts for 20 of the country's 47 prefectures, mainly in the east and southwest, affecting tens of millions of people.
Heat can kill by inducing heatstroke, which damages the brain, kidneys and other organs, but it can also trigger other conditions such as a heart attack or breathing problems.
Kiryu in Gunma Prefecture, north of Tokyo, saw the mercury reach 39.7 C while Hachioji in western Tokyo reached 38.9 C, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Japan's highest temperature ever recorded was 41.1 C, which was first recorded in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in 2018 and then matched in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, in 2020.
Some places experienced their highest temperatures in more than four decades on Sunday, including Hirono town in Fukushima Prefecture with 37.3 C, and hot spring resort city Nasushiobara with 35.4 C, according to the weather agency's data.
Meanwhile, torrential rain continued to lash northern Japan, where flooding and at least one landslide have been recorded.
A man was found dead in a car submerged in a rice field in Akita Prefecture, police told AFP, a week after seven people were killed in similar weather in the country's southwest.
Since last weekend, a heavy band of precipitation has dumped record-breaking amounts of rain in some parts of Japan, causing rivers to overflow and sodden earth to collapse in landslides.
Japan is experiencing its annual rainy season, which often brings heavy downpours, and sometimes results in flooding and landslides, as well as casualties.
But scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rains in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.© 2023 AFP
Jonathan Prin
One dies of heatstroke if one has a condiyion or does not want to listen to his body, so children and elderly people.
Give time foe your body to adapt. Going from an A/C space to the outside is also hurtful to one's body with such temperatures.
virusrex
Some people are more easily affected by it, but everybody is as risk from heat stroke, even perfectly healthy young adults.
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/page/heat-illnesses
kurisupisu
I walked several kilometers yesterday but took breaks in between and drank more than enough water to regulate the heat.
Apart from a bit of sunburn, my body is fine and I feel healthier today.
englisc aspyrgend
Not knowing Japans meteorological environment, is Japan usually humid as well as being hot or is it a dry heat? Humidity can greatly increase the impact of temperature. 25 to 30 C in Britain can be hard to bear and catches out visitors used to far higher dry temperatures, because it is always humid throughout the year. If Japan is 40 degrees and humid that will be tough!
Living in an air conditioned environment can prevent the bodies natural ability to acclimatise and adapt to environments.
Ah_so
North America and Europe are also being hit by extreme heat.
factchecker
Western media isn't reporting on this heatwave, only those happening in America or Europe.
They don't care how hot it gets here. They only care about Japan when theres pictures of destruction and a high death count to go with it.
Jay
A large reason for this is that many Japanese people seem to be chronically dehydrated. Go ahead and hit that like button if the daily water intake of the majority of people you see here consists of 1 x 500ml bottle. When you consider the RDI of water is your 5% of your bodyweight, plus an extra liter for every hour of deliberate or incidental exercise, is it any wonder they drop like flies over summer?
dagon
In other news, Japanese utilities have colluded to jack up prices and evade penalties, and will most probably get away with it given the Japanese courts,
https://japantoday.com/category/business/4-japan-utility-groups-slapped-with-business-improvement-order
and consumers are being urged by well-paid ad campaigns to conserve electricity as if their efforts will save the earth and having to choose between being in a pool of sweat or paying assorted bills.
Strapped consumers are not spending in other areas so the rentier capitalists have seeking other venues to squeeze lucre out of the capitaless public.