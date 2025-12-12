 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Japan Meteorological Agency website
national

Japan issues tsunami advisory after M6.7 quake hits country's northeast

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan on Friday issued a tsunami advisory after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook the country’s northeast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake occurred off the east coast of Aomori prefecture, in the north of Honshu, the main Japanese island, at a depth of 20 kilometers at 11:44 a.m. local time, JMA said.

The Pacific coast of Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures could see a tsunami of up to 1 meter, the agency added.

Damage and injuries weren’t immediately clear.

An advisory is a lower level of caution than a warning.

Friday’s quake followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake earlier this week in the north that caused injuries, light damage and a tsunami in Pacific coastal communities.

At least 34 people were injured in that quake on Monday off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island. A tsunami more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) above tide levels was measured in Kuji port in Iwate prefecture before all tsunami advisories were lifted. Power was knocked out for hundreds of homes but was mostly restored Tuesday morning.

Authorities had warned of possible aftershocks.

Officials said after Monday's quake there was also a slight increase in risk of a magnitude 8-level quake and possible tsunami occurring along Japan’s northeastern coast from Chiba, just east of Tokyo, to Hokkaido. The agency urged residents in 182 municipalities in the area to monitor their emergency preparedness in the coming week, reminding them that the caution is not a prediction of a big one.

The quakes occurred in the coastal region, where a magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 killed nearly 20,000 people and destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

Stay safe everyone

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Be safe everyone.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Having been warned of the increased possibility of a bigger one in the pipeline, the poor people of the area must have been much more scared by this latest one than the first earthquake.

It's when the rattling starts that you wonder how big it is going to get, and realize that it does not respect your little life one iota.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Another strong quake will go on for more weeks. I hate earthquakes because you don't know what will happen until it happens. Run, or stay, or die.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog