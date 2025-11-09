 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

M6.7 quake strikes off coast of northern Japan; tsunami advisory issued

0 Comments
TOKYO

A powerful quake rattled northern Japan Sunday evening, followed by several more temblors, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. A tsunami advisory was issued.

The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7, struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometers below the sea surface, at about 5 p.m. Japan time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, or any reports of abnormalities at the two nuclear power plants in the area.

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 meter along the northern coastal region. The advisory remained in place an hour after the initial quake.

Public broadcaster NHK warned people to stay away from coastal areas because of the danger of tsunami, and warned more shaking could follow in the area.

A tsunami of about 10 centimeters (4 inches) was detected at Ofunato city in Iwate Prefecture, Ominato port, Miyako and Kamaishi, and subsequently as high as 20 centimeters (8 inches) in the coastal area of Kuji, NHK said.

Tsunami waves that follow earthquakes can continue for a few hours afterward, hitting the coast repeatedly, and can possibly get bigger with time. More quakes, which could be aftershocks, were also continuing in Iwate Prefecture.

Bullet trains in the area were temporarily delayed, according to JR East railway operator. The quakes had caused power shortages, Kyodo News said.

The U.S. Geological Survey gave the preliminary magnitude for the initial quake at 6.8.

Japan, which sits on the Pacific “ring of fire,” is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. The area suffered a deadly earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo To Try This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Skip Health Insurance in Japan? You Could Lose Your Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo