Japan issues tsunami advisory for Izu, Ogasawara Islands area

TOKYO

Japan issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu, Ogasawara island areas in the eastern part of the country on Monday.

The tsunami already arrived in some island areas, which reported waves as high as 60 centimeters, national broadcaster NHK said.

The advisory followed an earthquake near Torishima Island at 5:25 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The United States Geological Survey measured a quake in the area with a magnitude of 4.9.

The Izu Islands area, about 100 kilometers, south of Tokyo, was the site of an earthquake-triggered tsunami advisory on Thursday.

