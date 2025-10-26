 Japan Today
Shiori Ito Image: Wikipedia/Kaethe17
national

Journalist Ito apologizes over unauthorized use of footage in film

TOKYO

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito has apologized for using parts of footage without permission in her documentary "Black Box Diaries," which she directed based on her own experience as a sexual assault survivor, her website showed Sunday.

According to an apology statement on her website, Ito -- whose work was nominated for a prize at the U.S. Academy Awards this year -- filmed the account of a taxi driver describing what he saw before the incident without obtaining his consent, along with other material used without proper permission.

Ito said she tried to reach the driver by phone for more than six months before the film's release in countries outside Japan but was unable to make contact. She said she therefore used the footage as it was.

"However, this decision was wrong, and we have caused great distress and discomfort to the driver and his family," Ito said in the statement, adding, "I also apologize for continuing to use the footage during negotiations."

"I would also like to express my sincere gratitude for generously accepting my apology and for allowing us to use a new version of the scene," she said.

The film documents the events that led Ito to accuse former TV reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi of raping her after they dined together in Tokyo in 2015. He denies the allegation.

After Yamaguchi was not indicted due to a lack of evidence, Ito filed a damages suit and wrote a book about her experiences that made her a symbol of Japan's #MeToo movement.

No decision has been made on whether the film will be screened in Japan following a dispute over the alleged unauthorized use of material, including footage from surveillance cameras at the hotel where she claims she was raped by Yamaguchi.

