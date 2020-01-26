Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan keen to attract U.S. tourists ahead of Tokyo Olympics

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Japanese travel agencies and local governments gathered at the New York Times Travel Show over the weekend in the hope of drawing more American tourists to the country ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

However, the rapid spread of a new coronavirus believed to have originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan is a major worry, with some expressing concern that the illness could discourage travelers to Asia.

Kanagawa Prefecture and its prefectural capital Yokohama was one of the exhibitors participating in the annual show for the first time. The port city near Tokyo hopes to attract tourists before and during the Olympics as some of the sporting events such as soccer and baseball will take place there.

"America, is probably the next China, it's a huge market for Japan," said Toshikazu Yazawa, a representative of the Japan National Tourism Organization in charge of the city.

Yokohama will provide two locations for non-ticket holders to watch the Olympic competitions live.

Nagano Prefecture was another exhibitor to promote its region to U.S. tourists. The central Japan prefecture, which hosted the 1998 Winter Olympics, is known for its snow resorts and monkeys that bathe in the hot springs.

"Last year, we had 40,000 American tourists," Yu Yamagishi, JNTO director in charge of Nagano Prefecture said. "Most of them were visiting the snow monkeys and skiing. So we are promoting the winter season."

Yamagishi said the prefecture hopes to attract two million foreigners this year. To reach the target, Nagano is shifting its focus away from Asian consumers and toward North American and European tourists.

At the travel show, Tobu Railway Co emphasized the attractiveness of two major sightseeing sites -- Nikko, known for its nature and a Shinto shrine, and just two hours from central Tokyo, and the Tokyo Skytree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower.

The JNTO says while that the Japanese government is taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus virus, such as scanning the temperature of passengers at airports, local governments and companies have not taken specific measures to ward off the virus so far.

According to JNTO, the total number of foreign visitors to Japan was around 31.88 million in 2019, up slightly from 31.19 million the previous year, while the number of U.S. tourists rose 13 percent to a record 1.72 million.

The three-day travel show, which began Friday, is one of the biggest trade and consumer conventions in North America. Last year, the number of participant companies and organizations reached a record 747 representing 176 countries.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

10 Easy Japanese Gift Ideas For This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japan’s Love For Natural Wine And 6 Of Tokyo’s Best Bars To Drink It At

Savvy Tokyo

Inside Neko Neko Shokupan, Japan’s Kawaii Cat Bread Bakery

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #65: Napping Cats Have Twitter Meowlting

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Immigration Has Begun Enforcing Stricter Visa Requirements for Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 3, 2020

GaijinPot Blog