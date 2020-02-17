Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People wearing protective face masks cross a street in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
national

Japan keeps high coronavirus alert as more nationals return from China

0 Comments
By Naomi Tajitsu
TOKYO

Japan evacuated more citizens from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, while the disease's spread prompted a hospital to stop accepting new patients and raised the possibility of restricting participants at next month's Tokyo Marathon.

A fifth government-chartered flight carrying 65 Japanese arrived in Tokyo from Wuhan, China, early on Monday, bringing the total number repatriated from the city to 763, broadcaster NHK reported.

With more than 400 people infected, most of whom are passengers on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan is the country most affected by the epidemic behind China, where the outbreak was first detected in December and which has now killed more than 1,700 people.

A hospital in Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, 50 kilometers west of Tokyo, said it would suspend admissions of new patients as one of its nurses tested positive for the virus after treating a patient who later died of the disease.

The widening fallout is damaging output and tourism in Japan, undermining growth and potentially pushing the country into recession, analysts say.

As hundreds of passengers prepare to be evacuated from the quarantined cruise ship, one member of the testing team from Japan's health ministry has tested positive for the disease, the ministry said.

Companies are stepping up measures to prevent the spread of the virus, SARS-CoV-2 as the number of infections in the country ticks up daily. A growing number of cases have been reported in people who have neither visited China nor have had direct contact with people arriving from the country.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, one of Japan's biggest companies, said it was urging its roughly 200,000 group-wide employees to work from home or stagger their commutes.

On Friday, NTT Data Corp said an external employee who works at one of its buildings was confirmed with the coronavirus. The company had ordered 14 workers who had come into close contact with this person to work at home, it said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy Ume-Shiso Syrup

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #68: The Sweet Taste of French Revolution

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Top 5 High School Romance Anime Every Otaku Must See

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuoka Foreign Language College: A Welcoming Home for International Students in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Valentine’s Day? More Like Galentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kamakura Daibutsu (Great Buddha)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining