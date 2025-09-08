Japan 'konnyaku' group hopes to boost export amid health conscious trend

A recent survey in two major export markets of Japan's konnyaku showed the low-calorie foodstuff made from a type of yam is well received, prompting the Japan Konjac Association to express hopes to boost exports further amid growing health consciousness among consumers.

According to the online survey released by the association, of those who have eaten konnyaku before, 86.4 percent of respondents in the West Coast in the United States and 64.4 percent in France said they either "liked" or "somewhat liked" it.

The most commonly cited reasons for enjoying konnyaku were its "low calorie content," followed by its "richness in dietary fiber."

By type, "konnyaku noodles" were the most popular, with 59.2 percent of U.S. respondents and 27.5 percent of those in France reporting having eaten them at least once. Satisfaction levels were also high.

The survey was conducted online from May to August, targeting men and women aged 20 to 69 in the U.S. states of California, Oregon, and Washington, as well as France.

Low in calories and rich in dietary fiber, konnyaku is described by the association as being effective in relieving constipation, preventing obesity and improving lifestyle-related diseases.

Mostly tasteless and odorless, konnyaku often has a bouncy texture and can be incorporated into a variety of dishes.

© KYODO