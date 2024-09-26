Japan launches H2A rocket with reconnaissance satellite after delays

An H2A No. 49 rocket, carrying an information-gathering satellite, blasts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Thursday.

An H2A liquid-fuel rocket carrying an information-gathering satellite was launched on Thursday from a southwestern Japan island, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said.

The successful launch of rocket No. 49 from the space center on Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture follows two postponements due to unfavorable weather.

The government reconnaissance satellite will monitor ground conditions from space. It will be used for national security and to assess damage following large-scale disasters.

Japan plans to launch one more H2A before the series is replaced by the next-generation H3 rocket, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Mitsubishi Heavy.

