 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan launches nationwide probe after Hello Work fake job seeker scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's labor minister said Tuesday the government has launched a nationwide investigation, after a staff member of a public employment service center in Tokyo posed as a job seeker, in an alleged attempt to inflate job placement targets.

The employee at the Hello Work job center in Tokyo's Sumida Ward applied to nine companies under false identities and succeeded in securing four job offers. Each of Hello Work's 544 offices has its own job placement targets.

Kenichiro Ueno, who heads the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, said at a press conference on Tuesday that the nationwide probe will check for similar misconduct at all Hello Work job centers.

He said there is a need for strict discipline and proper management of placement targets, and that the ministry will take firm action once the investigation is complete.

The employee had registered two false identities as job seekers and introduced the nonexistent applicants to businesses that had posted job openings.

According to the ministry, the employee at the Hello Work Sumida center is believed to have subsequently declined the four job offers.

The case came to light this fall when the employee used their real name during an interview, prompting the company to notice discrepancies with the application documents. The ministry has since apologized to all nine companies involved.

According to the ministry, job placements that applicants decline are excluded from official statistics, but if a job center is unaware of the withdrawal, the numbers may remain inflated. As of October, four fictitious placements linked to the employee were included in the statistics.

Job centers operating under the Tokyo Labor Bureau, such as Hello Work Sumida, receive guidance from the bureau when they fall below 95 percent of their monthly targets.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Ueno Ameyoko Shopping Street

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Japanese Superfoods: Wasabi

Savvy Tokyo

10 Christmas Date Ideas in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Viral 3D Fruit-Shaped Ice Creams Are Finally Coming to Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Toranomon Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Individual & Couples Counseling in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Guide to Goshuin: Japanese Shrine & Temple Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Tokyo’s 12-Course Omi Wagyu T-Bone Dinner at T-Nakameguro

GaijinPot Blog