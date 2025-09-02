 Japan Today
national

Japan launches pre-entry TB checks for Vietnamese staying over 3 months

TOKYO

Japan launched Monday mandatory prearrival tuberculosis screening for Vietnamese planning to stay for over three months, adding them to a measure already in force for visitors from Nepal and the Philippines as the number of foreign nationals diagnosed with the infectious disease rises.

The list of countries subjected to the requirement will be expanded to China, Indonesia and Myanmar in the future, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry. The system was launched for Nepal and the Philippines in June.

Those seeking to stay in Japan for over three months will be in principle obliged to take tests at Japan-designated medical institutions and provide evidence they are not infected with tuberculosis when applying for a visa.

While tuberculosis is curable and preventable, 10,096 people were diagnosed with the disease in Japan in 2023, including 1,619 born abroad, or around 16 percent of the total, with the ratio increasing year by year, the ministry said.

Of the cases among foreign-born people in Japan, around 80 percent were those from the six countries subjected to or set to be targeted for the pre-entry screening, the ministry said.

Pre-entry screening for tuberculosis has also been introduced in the United States, Britain and Australia.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
So not all foreigners are the same, some foreigners need more screening while others can just go in without any issue at all.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

