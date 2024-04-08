Japan launches ride-hailing services in Tokyo; other areas to follow

Japan on Monday launched ride-hailing services in Tokyo, with other areas across the country to follow suit in a bid to address a nationwide shortage of taxi drivers.
The country partially lifted a ban on the services earlier this month, allowing drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services on specified days and hours using their own private vehicle, provided they are under the management of a local taxi company.
The Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association, one of the operators involved in the project, held a ceremony to commemorate the launch, demonstrating how drivers use a dedicated smartphone app to receive dispatch requests and to input health-related data concerning their fitness to drive.
"We will greatly expand the ride-hailing business and establish it throughout Japan to resolve a shortage of transport providers," transport minister Tetsuo Saito said at the ceremony. He went for a test ride using the service.
About 80 drivers were available as of Monday morning, with the services used around 50 times before 9 a.m., according to the association.
Registered vehicles are dispatched with destinations and fares calculated in advance. Only cashless payments can be accepted in principle.
The services are now available in Tokyo's 23 wards and the suburban areas of Musashino and Mitaka from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to before 11 a.m. and from 12 a.m. to before 4 a.m. on Saturday mornings.
The services will later be expanded, with the transport ministry having also allowed their introduction in other large cities such as Yokohama, Kyoto, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka.© KYODO
factchecker
The Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association, one of the operators involved in the project
Stop right there driver. Taxi companies and their associates should have zero to do with this.
If not Uber, why not let Grab in, who are elsewhere in Asia, and stop re-inventing wheels (pun intended).
tora
Ride-hailing services (a wolf) in a sheep's clothing. This is nothing more than continued protectionism and keeping the status quo.
リッチ
but Japanese always reinvent nearly everything to a custom more drama and confusing and difficult to use you need thousand page manuals to use it.
koiwaicoffee
lol, that's pretty much the same taxi companies in disguise, making it impossible for someone else to step into their business hub. They will also manage their timetables, which means they will "allow" the shifts nobody wants, like 3am on Tuesdays.
/dev/random
So a private company can work at a loss to undercut everyone else, and once they have the market cornered, raise the prices for customers and squeeze the drivers? Do you not see what happens in other countries?
Roblib
While most of the western world and many countries around Asia have been using Uber or other ride hailing services for years, Japan has been stalling and stalling and the only reason is because they in the end want to control it, like everything else. They are always always late to the game and the reason is because they sit and study what it is and see how it's working in other countries and then they find ways to rebrand it here with a control element to it. Imagine Uber saying to drivers you can use your own car but only if you're under the umbrella of a Taxi company LOL, totally defeats the purpose of giving the consumer more options, cheaper prices etc. It's all about control and condition here, business as usual.
/dev/random
And you believe a private for-profit company is working towards that purpose? Hey, the new spring selection of bridges just came in, want to have a look?
kanapi
I support the ride-share spread in Japan.
However, the areas that need the most are not Tokyo, or other major cities but very rural areas like local city in Yamagata or Iwate pref. This is because there are fewer mobility services in those areas, making the people who only rely on public transportions which have shirinken because of smaller population. On the other hand, people in those rural areas have two or more cars.
Roblib
Let the consumer choose without interference from the government, anyone ever heard of capitalism? Or if the government does want to get involved then that's fine let them offer their option and then let private companies compete with them, that's fair. In the end it's the best price and service that the consumer can decide on based on what is important to them.
KevinMcgue
Welcome to 2009, Japan.
Fighto!
An uber-type/ride-hailing service would probably have trouble competing with the traditional taxi services in Japan that Japanese know and trust. Uber works (reasonably well) in other nations because the cars are cleaner than taxis and often the service is better and cheaper.
Yrral
Japanese have to hoof it , when the subway shut down in Tokyo at 12.00 am ,maybe running the subway 24 hours like in NYC
WoodyLee
""The country partially lifted a ban on the services earlier this month, allowing drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services on specified days and hours using their own private vehicle, provided they are under the management of a local taxi company.""
Now how much simpler can it get??
Just can't do any thing the simple way, someone has to oversee your daily life even in your own car.
kohakuebisu
By hiding the number plates, the photo denies us a look at the new bit, which is legal taxis on white coloured private plates. Commercial cars like taxis have green plates.
I support apps for taxis, but not tech bro companies like Uber and Lyft who don't care about things like women's safety or employment law. They treat drivers like dirt and are simply gathering big data in readiness for the day self-driving lets them sack all the drivers.
Garthgoyle
Yeah, I don't know think so. People used to say that Japanese would only buy good quality, well known brands. But Donki is still going very strong. Similar to Starbucks too, some thought they wouldn't stand a chance against the traditional coffee places because Starbucks is a non smoking place. And they ate alive all those kissaten.
If they were to allow Uber into the car sharing territory, they would destroy the taxi industry (at least in urban areas).
WoodyLee
""
under the management of a local taxi company""
They do nothing and your do everything else, You drive, you pay for insurance, you pay for gas, you pay for all maintenance, clean your and shine your car, and they do NOTHING but refer a customer then take their undisclosed cut
Might as well just drive alone, enjoy your loud music and privacy .
David Brent
The Japanese government can’t allow something trike free-market like Uber of Lyft; the taxi companies ( = pension service for old guys) will collapse!
kaimycahl
Just looking at the pictures tells it all nothing will ever change men in the front ladies in the back!
Wandora
LOL. We used to call a cab back in the 90s in the UK without going through any government. Japan has some serious issue.
Richard Burgan
It will be interesting to see what happens when they implement this in Okinawa, where there are no mass transit services (no trains, nobody uses the buses) and four times the national average for cars per family.