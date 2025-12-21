Japanese H3 rocket fails to put geolocation satellite into orbit

Japan's H3 rocket carrying the Michibiki No. 5 satellite lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday.

A Japanese H3 rocket carrying the sixth satellite in a seven-orbiter geolocation system failed to deliver its payload into orbit after liftoff on Monday, the country's science ministry said.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is assessing the situation and investigating the cause of the second-stage engine's premature cutoff that occurred shortly after liftoff from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Placed on multiple orbital planes, the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System will enable Japan to operate highly accurate positioning services vital for smartphones and vehicle navigation, covering close to 100 percent of Japan, including urban canyons and mountain terrain, according to JAXA.

The launch of Michibiki No. 5 from an island in southwestern Japan had been originally scheduled for Dec. 7, but it was rescheduled to last Wednesday and then Monday after abnormalities were detected in the rocket and ground facilities.

Japan began operating its own geolocation system with four satellites in 2018 to enhance the availability and improve the performance of the U.S.-administered Global Positioning System.

Michibiki No. 6 was launched in February this year. The agency ultimately plans to have 11 geolocation satellites orbiting the Earth to ensure that the system has redundancy in the event of technical problems, and to expand coverage.

With the seven-orbiter system, at least one satellite is above Japan at all times, with coverage also extending to other parts of Asia and Oceania, according to the agency.

© KYODO