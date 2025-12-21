 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan launches satellite
Japan's H3 rocket carrying the Michibiki No. 5 satellite lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Monday. Image: Kyodo
national

Japanese H3 rocket fails to put geolocation satellite into orbit

4 Comments
TOKYO

A Japanese H3 rocket carrying the sixth satellite in a seven-orbiter geolocation system failed to deliver its payload into orbit after liftoff on Monday, the country's science ministry said.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is assessing the situation and investigating the cause of the second-stage engine's premature cutoff that occurred shortly after liftoff from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Placed on multiple orbital planes, the Quasi-Zenith Satellite System will enable Japan to operate highly accurate positioning services vital for smartphones and vehicle navigation, covering close to 100 percent of Japan, including urban canyons and mountain terrain, according to JAXA.

The launch of Michibiki No. 5 from an island in southwestern Japan had been originally scheduled for Dec. 7, but it was rescheduled to last Wednesday and then Monday after abnormalities were detected in the rocket and ground facilities.

Japan began operating its own geolocation system with four satellites in 2018 to enhance the availability and improve the performance of the U.S.-administered Global Positioning System.

Michibiki No. 6 was launched in February this year. The agency ultimately plans to have 11 geolocation satellites orbiting the Earth to ensure that the system has redundancy in the event of technical problems, and to expand coverage.

With the seven-orbiter system, at least one satellite is above Japan at all times, with coverage also extending to other parts of Asia and Oceania, according to the agency.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

4 Comments
Login to comment

Tell me something I don't know.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

Space is a difficult endeavor, keep in trying and you will be there.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

how much is cost of this latest failure?

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

"how much is cost of this latest failure?"

Does it really matter?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Christmas Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Christmas Cake in Japan: An Affectionate History

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2026 – 2027 Tournament Guide and Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Blog

Yamashita Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Shicchy’s Charity Fair Review: A Discount Designer Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Typical Japanese Christmas Date: What To Expect, Where To Go & Cultural Surprises

Savvy Tokyo

Konkai Komyo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel