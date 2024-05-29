 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japanese lawmakers want gov't to look into UFOs

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two former Japanese defense ministers are among a group of lawmakers planning to form a nonpartisan parliamentary grouping to urge the government to look into unidentified flying objects, founder members said.

Opposition lawmaker Yoshiharu Asakawa cited findings last year by the U.S. government's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) set up to handle such issues, adding that Japan lacked a similar body.

"According to what AARO announced in 2023, there had been many reports of UAP sightings in the skies over Japan," he said, using a term, unidentified anomalous phenomena, often used to describe such events.

"If they turn out to be cutting-edge weapons from other countries or unmanned reconnaissance planes ... they can be a serious threat to our country's security," Asakawa added.

He was speaking to a meeting of founders of the group, which includes former Defense Ministers Yasukazu Hamada and Shigeru Ishiba.

"We will be urging the government to set up a dedicated entity to improve Japan's information gathering and analysis capabilities regarding UAP, and to deepen cooperation with the United States on the matter," Asakawa added.

Hamada will head the lawmakers' group, expected to be set up on June 6, and former environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, will be secretary-general, Asakawa's office said.

In a written message to the meeting, read by Koizumi, Hamada said the lawmakers' effort aims to guard against any future trouble.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo