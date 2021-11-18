Japan leads G7 with COVID-19 vaccination rate of nearly 76%

Japan has inoculated 75.7 percent of its population with two COVID-19 shots, the highest among the Group of Seven industrialized nations, according to government data released Thursday.
With the progress of its vaccination program for the country's population of around 125 million, Japan, which had trailed many leading democracies such as the United States, has now topped Canada, which had the highest inoculation rate of 75.5 percent.
New coronavirus cases have sharply decreased in Japan as its vaccine rollout that started earlier this year gathered pace, with 163 new cases confirmed across the country Thursday, compared to a peak of over 25,000 reported in August.
Nationwide, severe COVID-19 cases have also been on the decline recently, with Thursday's figure of 76 down two from the previous day, according to the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
The government tally also showed the total number of COVID shots provided in Japan reached 195.32 million, and the number of people who received at least one shot rose to 99.4 million, or 78.5 percent of the population.
The number of people who had a second shot climbed to 95.91 million, and the rate of fully inoculated people aged 65 or older surpassed 91 percent, according to the data.
A tally by the University of Oxford's Our World in Data project showed that Italy ranked third among G7 nations after Japan and Canada, with a vaccination rate of 72.7 percent as of Wednesday.
Canada, however, led G7 nations in terms of the rate of people who received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot at 79.0 percent.
The G7 also includes Britain, France, Germany and the United States.
Other than the G7 members, eight nations, including Singapore and Spain, reached higher fully vaccinated rates than Japan, at 91.9 percent and 80.2 percent, respectively.© KYODO
JeffLee
I'm eagerly awaiting my booster, for around April.
diagonalslip
so what?
diagonalslip
....and the other 6 are????
theResident
After the abysmal, slow delayed start, quite remarkable. Hence Japan is hopefully looking at a fairly normal winter I hope.
Today the Government will accept the findings of the virus task force and recommend that should it be neccesarry to declare another SOE, that a closure or reductions of hours in the restaurant industry will not occur BUT proof of vaccination will be required to enter. This will also apply to large sports events / Concerts etc.
Could well see an 82% double jabbed population by the end of the year. Very little resistance to the anti vaxxer 'mob' here, so hopefully we can avoid the problems that parts of Europe are now sadly seeing where the far right have infiltrated the population and brainwashed them into some quite mad conspiracies.
Boosters up next and then hopefully a more flexible immigration policy for citizens and Residents in the Spring. For the vaccinated only, naturally.
gogogo
Playing with numbers, there are more than 7 countries in the world and many of them have much higher rates
Yrral
Japan has not produce ,one approved vaccines
Hiro
I am glad we manage to pick up speed. We had so many skeptical a few months ago that it might take years before we reach this stage.
Now all we need is to get the government to secure the covid pills supplies and sell it in stores nationwide. I don't need any more booster shot.
R. T.
Not something to be proud of. Japan was very slow and prioritized some meaningless sports event. No wander why they can't develop their own vaccine.
Japan is lacking in innovation and agility.
MarkX
For those of you looking for the other countries with higher vaccination rates, I think they are mostly small island countries where the population makes it quite easy to reach high rates. Even Singapore should not be looked at as an example. When you can reach the whole country in less than an hours drive, and the population is equal to Osaka, it shouldn't be that hard to have a high vaccination rate.