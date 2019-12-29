Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan let ship operated by N Korea-linked firm go without probe

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese authorities allowed a vessel to stop in Okinawa and leave without any investigation despite knowing it was operated by a Chinese company subject to U.N. sanctions on North Korea, shipping record showed Saturday.

The vessel operated by Huaxin Shipping (Hong Kong) Ltd, which a U.N. panel said had smuggled North Korean coal, entered a port in Naha in January, according to the International Maritime Organization records obtained by Kyodo News.

Whether the ship was carrying any cargo is not known.

The Japanese authorities could not confirm Huaxin Shipping's ownership of the vessel, a Foreign Ministry official said, though an expert versed in U.N. Security Council resolutions says allowing such a ship to leave without proper probe is a clear violation of the 2017 resolution, adopted in response to Pyongyang's ballistic missile tests and which bans purchases of North Korean coal and seafood as well as hiring of the country's workers.

"Coast guards from a number of countries had confirmed Huaxin Shipping as the vessel's operator," said Katsuhisa Furukawa, a former member of a panel of experts on the U.N. Security Council sanctions.

"Nothing can excuse the fact that it was subject to asset freezing," he said.

South Korea began cracking down on Pyongyang's coal shipments to the country in August 2018, prohibiting a number of vessels used to carry coal from entering its ports. Since then, some of the ships have repeatedly come into Japan, and the Huaxin Shipping vessel in question is one of them, the records showed.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

This was stupid, but in no way undermines or lessens Japan's stance on South Korea and its export control violations. Two entirely separate issues, sorry folks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The True Story of Why People in Japan Eat KFC at Christmas

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #61: Store Label Typo Strikes Back

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “We’re Not Getting Married?”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Pick of the Best Personal Planners For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 25, 2019-Jan 5, 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon