 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: iStock/Hakase_
national

Japan libraries to trial book sales amid decline in bookstores

0 Comments
TOKYO

Some public libraries in Japan will trial sales of new books from fiscal 2025 to fill the void caused by a nationwide decline in the number of physical bookstores, industry officials said.

The program is aimed at increasing opportunities for people to buy books, particularly the elderly who may be unfamiliar with the process of using online shopping sites.

The trial will be conducted in a number of libraries by TRC Library Service Inc, which provides library services for local governments and others, in conjunction with major book wholesaler Nippon Shuppan Hanbai Inc, they said.

The libraries will have separate counters for book purchases and regular lending as well as taking orders for books not held in stock.

The trial will be funded by the two companies which are currently selecting candidate libraries. They expect to expand the system if demand for book sales is strong, they said.

As the libraries may also sell stationery and locally-grown vegetables, an official from Nippon Shuppan Hanbai said, "We hope to create a hub for local interactions by revitalizing libraries."

The number of stores excluding university cooperatives or secondhand bookstores in Japan stood at 7,828 in March, down 145 from the previous survey in August, according to the Japan Publishing Industry Foundation for Culture. The survey also found 24 cities in 15 prefectures had no bookstores at all.

Bookstore operators have come under pressure due to the nation's falling population and increasing popularity of online sales.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Setomono Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Mount Sanage

GaijinPot Travel

10 Last Minute Tips for Passing the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For November 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuoko Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How To Apply For National Health Insurance In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Can You Start A Business in Japan On ‘Work Visa?’

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hafu: Navigating Japan’s Age Obsession as a “Half-Japanese” Woman

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Quill & Tears: Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo