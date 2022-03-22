Gov't lifts power outage warning for Tokyo area, but supply outlook fragile

Japan's government lifted a warning of potential blackouts for the Tokyo region Wednesday as weather and conservation efforts improved, but the supply outlook still appears fragile with several coal-fired plants offline.
The energy shortfall came as people used more power to keep warm on an unusually cold, snowy day Tuesday and followed an earthquake last week that caused several coal-fired plants to temporarily stop generating electricity.
The Economy and Industry Ministry lifted the alert for potential blackouts late Wednesday morning as sunny weather allowed solar power generation to resume. The ministry, however, called for continuing conservation efforts because some coal-fired plants will remain offline for up to another few months.
While Japan aims to reach carbon neutrality in 2050, it still relies significantly on fossil fuel. While Japan pushes to develop renewables, the government seeks to restart more nuclear power plants although the public's safety concern runs high after the Fukushima disaster.
On March 16, a magnitude-7.4 earthquake off the northeastern coast killed four people, damaged buildings and caused power outages that peaked at 2 million homes in Tokyo and eight other areas.
A subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said late Tuesday conservation efforts had largely lifted the threat of blackouts.
Tokyo's Haneda International Airport turned off some lighting and air conditioning in its terminals. Tokyo's SkyTree tower canceled its nighttime lights on Tuesday. Amusement parks and some companies switched to backup generators.
Tuesday's power crunch was believed to be among the worst since the government conducted planned outages in the Tokyo area for 10 days after the Fukushima Daiichi meltdowns in 2011.
virusrex
It is obviously not an easy problem to solve, but supporting the power generation with nuclear without a huge improvement on the safety mechanisms that would prevent another Fukushima makes no sense. Renewables are very good, but at this point there are too many unsolved problems to make them a practical solution.
Matthew Hopkins
Carbon neutrality is going to be a lot harder and much more expensive than the politicians want people to know. It means everyones standard of living will be dropped. Fine if you are comfortable now. Not so nice if you are already only getting by.
The UK parliament has just published its SI for heat-pumps. Basically a change in law that does not need to be fully voted on. Just look at how complicated it is.
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukdsi/2022/9780348232349/pdfs/ukdsi_9780348232349_en.pdf
I would love to know what Japan is going to do with regard to this.
Sven Asai
Agreed, @virusrex. Of course all people standing with two legs in science know, that there is in fact not even a problem to ‘solve’, because there are neither theoretical nor practical solutions. One can always only get less resources or energy out of the model / system than one has to put in beforehand in form of other resources and other energy. And I am pretty sure most people have heard about that at school in the physics lessons, but still cannot accept it and try wildly opposing to what they have learned in their teenage years (or should have learned already then).
Rodney
Solar panels, but connected persons have shares in companies that hold NPPs. This is like blackmail. Restart or we cut you off…