Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan likely to face shortage of 270,000 nursing staff by 2025

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan could face a shortage of up to 270,000 nursing staff by 2025 amid an aging and declining population, the welfare ministry said Monday.

The estimate, which covers registered nurses, assistant nurses, public health nurses and midwives, underscores the shortage would be most prominent in urban areas where home health care and other forms of nursing are used by many people, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

With the minimum age of those born to the baby boomer generation to be 75 by the year 2025, social security spending by the government, as well as demand for medical practitioners, are expected to rise rapidly.

To secure skilled healthcare workers, the ministry is making an effort to improve working conditions in the field, where overwork is a common problem.

A study that the ministry conducted to find ways of alleviating the problem found that up to 2.02 million nursing staff would be required by 2025.

But it estimates that number will only be around 1.75 million to 1.82 million by that time, rising slightly from the 1.66 million recorded in 2016.

The study attributed the country-wide shortage of home nursing and nursing care workers to a high number of people quitting due to the heavy workload required by the job and other reasons.

Local governments need to "revise their health care plans and strive to secure skilled workers in line with the actual situation," an official of the ministry said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Kabocha (Japanese Squash) Pie

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends That Are Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #51: Apple Watch Users Told To Go For a Run During Typhoon Hagibis

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

Ekin Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining