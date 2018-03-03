Japan likely to have more hospitals offering prenatal test

The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology decided Saturday to end its clinical study on a method to identify possible abnormalities of a fetus through blood collection and make the prenatal test available in a general practice.

Currently, around 90 designated hospitals are allowed in Japan to offer the prenatal diagnosis, in which chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus can be checked from the blood of a pregnant woman.

With the decision, hospitals seeking to offer the prenatal diagnosis will no longer be required to submit detailed clinical test plans or go through screening by the ethics board, a move that is expected to encourage more hospitals and clinics to apply for approval to offer the test.

Critics say the prenatal diagnosis, which became available as a clinical study in 2013, could lead to the termination of life with chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome, and call for greater debate on the matter.

The number of hospitals offering the prenatal diagnosis increased from 15 in 2013 to 89 as of last December in line with a rise in the number of pregnant women seeking to take the blood collection test, which is less tough on the body compared with the conventional amnion fluid test.

Around 51,000 pregnant women had taken the prenatal diagnosis via blood test as of last September. Of 933 women who tested positive for possible abnormalities, 781 confirmed abnormalities of their fetuses by additional diagnosis through amnion fluid test, and 90 percent of them opted for abortion.

The new type of prenatal diagnosis using blood costs around 200,000 yen ($1,890) and the price will not change after it moves from the clinical phase to general practice.

© KYODO