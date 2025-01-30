Japan limits visa slots for Filipinos as tourist numbers surge

Japan's embassy in the Philippines has recently tightened tourist visa slots for Filipino travelers amid a surge in visitors driven by the weak yen.

The embassy is now urging Filipinos to submit their tourist visa applications up to two months in advance -- more than double the previous recommendation -- but the sudden change could dampen the travel boom to Japan.

Filipino tourists typically apply for Japan visas through an authorized agency, with at least five in operation. A travel agency official in Manila said the embassy has indicated it is cutting the daily cap on visa applications by about 50 percent.

The change has overwhelmed agency branches, with long lines forming before opening hours and all slots often filled by morning. Some agencies have suspended applications or switched to an appointment-only system.

The embassy is set to transition to a "visa center system" later this year, outsourcing processing to a designated agency. While the change is expected to improve efficiency, industry stakeholders worry about the impact of consolidating services under one firm.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, an estimated 818,700 Filipino travelers visited Japan in 2024, a 31.6 percent increase from the previous year and a record high for the second consecutive year.

Among the six core countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei -- the Philippines ranked second after Thailand in visitor numbers to Japan in 2024 but represented the highest growth rate. The weak yen, along with an increase in direct flights by budget airlines, have contributed to the rise.

However, with Japan's tourist visa screening for Filipinos remaining stringent, including income verification and other document requirements, additional restrictions and processing delays may push travelers to seek alternative destinations.

