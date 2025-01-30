 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan limits visa slots for Filipinos as tourist numbers surge

1 Comment
MANILA

Japan's embassy in the Philippines has recently tightened tourist visa slots for Filipino travelers amid a surge in visitors driven by the weak yen.

The embassy is now urging Filipinos to submit their tourist visa applications up to two months in advance -- more than double the previous recommendation -- but the sudden change could dampen the travel boom to Japan.

Filipino tourists typically apply for Japan visas through an authorized agency, with at least five in operation. A travel agency official in Manila said the embassy has indicated it is cutting the daily cap on visa applications by about 50 percent.

The change has overwhelmed agency branches, with long lines forming before opening hours and all slots often filled by morning. Some agencies have suspended applications or switched to an appointment-only system.

The embassy is set to transition to a "visa center system" later this year, outsourcing processing to a designated agency. While the change is expected to improve efficiency, industry stakeholders worry about the impact of consolidating services under one firm.

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization, an estimated 818,700 Filipino travelers visited Japan in 2024, a 31.6 percent increase from the previous year and a record high for the second consecutive year.

Among the six core countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Brunei -- the Philippines ranked second after Thailand in visitor numbers to Japan in 2024 but represented the highest growth rate. The weak yen, along with an increase in direct flights by budget airlines, have contributed to the rise.

However, with Japan's tourist visa screening for Filipinos remaining stringent, including income verification and other document requirements, additional restrictions and processing delays may push travelers to seek alternative destinations.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

However, with Japan's tourist visa screening for Filipinos remaining stringent, including income verification and other document requirements

At first glance it seems a bit odd to be limiting Filipinos entering Japan as tourists, and not other nations that actually require visas.

Reading between the lines, however, it's possible a significant number of them have been overstaying their "tourist" visas to work.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Do You Have to Pay the NHK Fee?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things in Japan Only Locals Know About

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Tourist Mistakes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Here’s How To Make Your Own Ehomaki This Setsubun

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Beloved Bean-Throwing Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Nagasaki Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel