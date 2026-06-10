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Japan local gov't launches facility to spotlight marine plastic waste

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SAGA

The Saga prefectural government in southwestern Japan has launched an interactive facility in an effort to raise public awareness about marine plastic waste, a pressing environmental challenge for the country and other parts of the world.

The facility, the World Ocean Plastic Planning Center, is located in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, along the coast of the Genkai Sea, which is known as a "hotspot" for marine debris washups from neighboring countries and regions including China and the Korean Peninsula.

The center, which opened Sunday and is also known as PlaPla, allows visitors to experience the full process from collecting ocean plastics to sorting and recycling them.

Speaking at a pre-opening ceremony, Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara said he hopes many people from Japan and abroad will visit the center and turn their awareness into action for addressing the issue. Saga Gov. Yoshinori Yamaguchi also attended the event.

Inside the facility, a spherical monument displays observation data showing where marine plastic waste exists around the globe and in what quantities.

Visitors can wash, crush and mold recovered plastics into accessories and household goods.

The center also serves as a research hub on microplastics that may harm ecosystems and human health.

According to the center, it opens daily except Wednesdays and the year-end and New Year holidays. Admission is free.

© KYODO

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