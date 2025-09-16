Japan local gov'ts urged to boost oversight of illegal cosmetic procedures

Japan's health ministry urged local governments to tighten oversight of cosmetic procedures amid growing complaints, citing unclear online explanations and unlicensed staff, a source close to the matter said.

Cosmetic medicine, unlike beauty salons, requires licensed doctors or nurses due to its invasive nature. Complaints exceeded 5,000 in fiscal 2023, including unqualified practitioners and patients signing contracts before consulting a doctor.

Many cosmetic treatments in Japan fall outside the public insurance system, resulting in limited administrative oversight compared with insured services. The gap complicates monitoring as demand mounts and risks of consumer harm rise.

While public health centers often lack expertise to judge medical acts, violations may go unrecorded, with incomplete files hampering investigations and leaving questionable practices insufficiently scrutinized by regulators, the source said.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has notified local governments that diagnoses made only through email or chat might be deemed inadequate and could potentially breach the country's medical law, the source said.

Some institutions fail to properly prepare and preserve medical records as required by law, with the notice stipulating that incomplete files could also constitute a violation.

