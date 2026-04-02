Japan lands 1st catch of year as whaling season begins off Hokkaido

Japan landed the year's first minke whale catch on Wednesday as the commercial whaling season began off Hokkaido, with two females landed at Nemuro port, according to an industry body.
The two whales were caught off Hokkaido, while another was taken off Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan, where the season began in March, the Japan Small-Type Whaling Association said.
The two measured about 8.2 meters and 7.7 meters in length. The company that caught them said the whales will be processed in Kushiro, Hokkaido, and shipped nationwide.
"We were able to catch relatively large whales, marking a smooth start. We hope people across the country will enjoy them," said Kinya Higashi, operations manager at the Taiji Fisheries Cooperative Association, which jointly conducted the catch.
Japan formally withdrew from the International Whaling Commission in 2019 and resumed commercial whaling that year.
According to the Fisheries Agency, the nationwide catch quota this year is 145 whales, of which 33 are allocated to waters off Nemuro and the Sea of Okhotsk. Last year, 88 whales were caught nationwide against a quota of 144.© KYODO
44 Comments
Tamarama
This will die out with the old people.
Might be a few weirdo holdouts that consider it a Lightning rod of Japanese identity, but eventually they'll have to be baiting their own lines off the back of the dingy to catch them.
Good luck with that.
Geeter Mckluskie
Japan is currently at 38% in terms of food self-sufficiency. Also, AI and automation are replacing many current jobs. Those young people who are desperate for work may find whaling an attractive option.
Food for thought
Monty
"We were able to catch relatively large whales, marking a smooth start.
That is nothing to be proud of.
I thought the government is looking for alternative ways (instead of whale catching) how the whale catchers can earn income and bring food on their tables?
How is that going on?
IMadeAnAccountJustForThis
So is there also a Japan Large-Type Whaling Association as well?
Two depts draining tax dollars.
I'm curious to know how much whale meat is consumed annually TBH.
KP
Greenpeace going crazy in 3... 2... 1...
thepersoniamnow
A couple months ago, elementary school students were telling me that they had whale meat for lunch a couple times out of the blue.
This is in Osaka Prefecture. I wonder if it's being out back on the menu.
Geeter Mckluskie
2000-5000 tonnes
syniksan
Barbaric.
Meiyouwenti
No one’s trying to force you to eat whale against your will. Just don’t meddle with someone else’s dietary preferences. For resource poor countries like Japan, whales would be an important source of protein in the event of food crisis.
krustytheclown
Is it safe to eat? I've heard that whale meat contains a lot of mercury.
John-San
Whaling have been part of society food gathering for eons. The problem of whaling for non food related industries is way whale populations came close to extinction. The USA were the leaders in this trade throughout the late 1700 and most of the 1800 for the purpose of whale oil. Thé USAmerican capitalist were the world leaders at pushing spices to extinction of the like of the whale thé baffalo thé bear the elk. So those who are quick to hammer thé Japanese for a food gathering practice that has been happening for eon should first look back at recent history of their own forefathers behaviour of capitalism
OssanAmerica
Yes it is.
Tuna contains more mercury.
Nearly all whale meat sold in Japan comes from baileen whales that eat krill and plankton. So they don't accumulate mercury up the food chain.
Baileen whale meat; about 0.05-0.5 ppm (mg/kg)
Tuna (Bluefin/Yellowfin) about 0.3-1.0 ppm (mg/kg) on average with large tuna exceeding 1.0 ppm.
It's not a matter of health or safety, just taste and preference.
Mr Kipling
The Minke whale is not endangered so it is fair game.
mammola
I see always a lot of unsold whale meat at the supermarkets? is still the core of Japanese diet culture like the old times when they didn't have beef or pork? I do not think so, just a nostalgic carry over with no actual demand
ClippetyClop
No, it's not safe because you don't know what you are eating.
If you are eating the meat of toothed whales (whales that hunt for prey) such as Pilot, Baird's Beaked or Sperm whale (which Japan still hunts) then you will likely be consuming massive amounts of mercury, far above the government's own advisory limit.
Japan also still hunts Fin whales, the 2nd largest animal on the planet and listed as a 'Vulnerable' species.
It's best to avoid the nasty stuff.
TheKimoiOjisan
Isn't it just. The downvotes on your comment is sad
quercetum
The decision to support JA and Japanese rice farmers is wise. Self-sufficiency is powerful
From a consumer point of view, consumers may want bags that are easier on the wallet but you have realize there could be a scenario where there is no oil to ship rice or even food to Japan. Eventually one has to confront the awkward geopolitical reality: the tankers aren't just decorative.
There is a non-zero chance that the great global plumbing system simply stops working, at which point the "easier on the wallet" bag becomes a somewhat redundant accessory for carrying exactly zero grains of rice.
Negative Nancy
When I worked in various schools years ago it was, without exaggeration, the most popular thing they served for school lunch. The kids absolutely loved it. I ate it maybe four or five times a year and I agreed with the kids, it was absolutely delicious. Personally, I think its a shame that it is not more commonly served. I also think if you are against eating it on high and mighty moral or ethical grounds, you might want to spend some time on a farrm and see the reality of the meat and dairy industry.
Geeter Mckluskie
Yep
OssanAmerica
Yes it is. And yes you do. If you buy whale at a supermarket it will be labeled ミンク or ナガス.
And if at a restaurant you can always ask. I have.
Never seen Makko even sold although they can be hunted. All toothed whales are rare and hard to come by.
Only once I had beaked whale that was landed in Kushiro.
Mr Kipling
Really? I always see lots of beef, rice, chocolate and beer unsold at the supermarket. Actually every item in the shop is unsold until it is bought.
WoodyLee
A Sickening Photo.
I pray that Japan will stop hunting and killing these magnificent giants.
OssanAmerica
You see much much more unsold beef pork and chicken than whale. For the simple reason that much more of those are stocked.
Whale meat was never the "core meat" in Japan as it was only caught in certain areas. Fish was the core animal protein as it was available anywhere.
Buddhism kept Japanese from eating meat of mammals. For the most part.
Whales were long thought to be a fish and not subject to that influence.
In the mountains they ate meat from deer and boar which they hunted. The interesting things is that in some parts Boar Meat was was called 山鯨 Yamakujira （mountain whale).
Pork is an import from China. Beef is an import from Europe.
quercetum
My post above is not about domestic versus import rice but food source. We live in a world where the supply chain is a fragile web, and "plenty" is a temporary state of grace.
In a scenario where the shelves are bare and the imports stop arriving due to the lack of oil, every single protein source on the map isn't just an option; it's a strategic necessity. In such scenarios all sources will be considered.
Well we are not exactly in a famine are we?
History is a graveyard of civilizations that thought the harvest would never end. Complacency is the precursor to catastrophe. You don't wait for the fire to start before you locate the exit; you maintain the infrastructure of every food source—beautiful creatures included—precisely so that when the famine does arrive, you aren't the one left wondering why you traded your self-sufficiency for a sense of misplaced virtue.
Better to have the capability and not need it, than to need it and find you’ve let the skill, the tools, and the source wither away.
quercetum
And the thought that the Iran War is in the Middle East is “over there,” far away from us is not just naive but potentially careless or even dangerous.
We don’t live in a world of isolated incidents; we live in a world of interconnected gears. When one snaps, the entire machine feels the vibration.
Every global conflict today functions like a row of dominoes. You might think you're standing at the end of the line, safe and sound, but the momentum of a kinetic war doesn't respect borders or distance.
You can plan for the moment the Strait of Hormuz is choked off or just live one day at a time, hoping the tide doesn’t reach your doorsteps.
Ideally we don’t decide how others should prepare and should respect each other’s concerns. If someone perceives a threat on the horizon, that’s their reality to manage.
el
1, Whales caught close to any of the continents are going to contain PCPs and heavy metals, especially concentrated because they're higher up the food chain.
I personally have no problem with hunting whales if there's proof WE CAN TRUST about their numbers. But right now, almost all sources of data are biased, so until we know for sure, we should hold off. Given the number of species man made extinct in the past, it's just better to be safe.According to data I read somewhere, the amount of whale consumed in Japan annually currently is about the weight of an apple per person.
John-San
ClippetyClop: You do know that meat inspectors are a highly skilled profession and all meat produce for consumption in Japan is rigorously tested for pathogens and decease. Do you only think that only people working in a office are the only one that belong to a civil society ?
ClippetyClop
"Of 66 cetacean products purchased by EIA from Yahoo! Japan and tested by certified laboratories in Japan between 2007-25, the average mercury concentration of 2.67 parts per million was almost seven times higher than the advisory limit set by the Government of Japan."
You don't know what you are eating when you buy whale meat.
Steer clear of it.
KP
Had Greenpeace get in my face daily as I was trying to catch my train when I was still working in DC.
After a few days of this, I finally said to them "I'm Scandinavian and my wife is Japanese... We eat whales!!!"
Their mouths just dropped to the ground and I pushed my way through... And they never bothered me again...
Jay
Yeah, here we go again.
The Apologists need to stop justifying things because "culture". Whaling is objectively wrong on ethical and environmental levels. Slaughtering intelligent, social, long-lived creatures like whales for meat in 2026 - when NO ONE actually needs it for survival - is barbaric, unnecessary, and ecologically stupid. These animals have complex brains, family structures, and communication that we barely understand, and their populations are still recovering from centuries of over-hunting.
But every single time someone calls it out, the Japan apologists immediately shriek "but CULTURE!!!" as if that magically makes it right. No. Culture is not a get-out-of-jail-free card for cruelty.
wallace
I have just a simple question. If whale meat is so popular, why does the industry, which employs fewer than 1,000 workers, need massive government subsidies, including building a new whale hunting ship?
stormcrow
Is it really necessary?
How many Japanese do you know who eat whale?
Yet most Japanese will defend this industry by comparing the killing of whales to the mass consumption of cows and pigs.
bass4funk
No more sickening than if you eat chicken or beef or pork, have you been to any of those farms, there’s no difference, you’re adding a western emotional component to this and it doesn’t apply.
at the end of the day, “meat” is meat.
falseflagsteve
Well, from what I understand it doesn’t taste too good and most oppose whaling due to cruelty and their low numbers.
deanzaZZR
That Japan now restricts whale killings to territorial waters is a kind of progress.
Who eats it? It's more about which declining LDP supporting seaside towns benefit.
Firefly
That's in the palate of the beholder. I tried it as often as my conscience would allow me -- which is exactly once, not ordered for myself, and never again -- and I found it rather delicious.
bass4funk
I really understand and get the point, and I don't necessarily disagree with you, but again it's an emotional argument, we think that whales are intelligent and majestic creatures, but that argument doesn't hold water to some nations, a lot of cultures eat whale, not only the Japanese, we like cute and cuddly animals, my wife thinks the west are a bunch of hypocrites for always scolding the Japanese on this issue. She thinks there are a lot of domesticated cows, swine, sheep, fowl and they are cute as well, but we have no problem eating these animals, I understand her point, and we will never agree on the issue, we just learned to respect each other's cultures and not ast judgement. The only animals I will not touch with a 10 ft pole are dogs and monkeys, that's just my absolute limit.
Negative Nancy
Same applies to pigs.
Me, and lots of people I know.
Absolutely correct. This is Japan, and it plays by its own rules, not those of visitors or outsiders. I for one find the atrocities being committed by certain western countries a lot more abhorrent than eating whales.
Sanjinosebleed
The sad thing is they target the baby to kill the mother when she comes to protect the calf! Pretty scumbag human behaviour…No real food related comparison in the current world than the atrocious sins committed by whaling
falseflagsteve
My great uncle said they had tinned whale on the U Boats during the war and nobody liked it. My an said it was poor man’s beef.
kaimycahl
@John-San LMFAO so you had to blame America for Japan reasoning to hunt down and kill whales. Ok its Americas fault!!! LOL
Whaling have been part of society food gathering for eons. The problem of whaling for non food related industries is way whale populations came close to extinction. The USA were the leaders in this trade throughout the late 1700 and most of the 1800 for the purpose of whale oil. Thé USAmerican capitalist were the world leaders at pushing spices to extinction of the like of the whale thé baffalo thé bear the elk. So those who are quick to hammer thé Japanese for a food gathering practice that has been happening for eon should first look back at recent history of their own forefathers behaviour of capitalism
OssanAmerica
Not baileen which are what is sold in Japan. They feed on plankton and krill and therefore are not subject to bioaccumulation.
OssanAmerica
Holycow. You've really been mislead by the whale huggers.
From "what you understand?" Meaning you've never even tried it?
It tastes just like beef. If you don't think beef tastes good then yea, you won't like whale either.
The whales hunted today are not low in numbers. And whaling is no more or less cruel than every other human method of obtaining animal protein from every animal.
OssanAmerica
Let me give you a simple answer.
The Japanese government provides subsidies and support to the national fisheries industry. The Japanese Fisheries Industry includes Coastal Small Fisheries (which receive the most funding), Distant Waters Tuna Fishing fleets (in international waters), Aqua Culture (fish farming), Whaling and Fleet Modernization Programs.
All of these are considered part of the National Fisheries Industry and receive government subsidies. Whaling in fact is 4th on the list down as a recepient. Tuna is very popular as you are probably very well aware, but they receive far more subsidies than Whaling. Building new ships is part of the fleet modernization program that applies to all sectors.