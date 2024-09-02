 Japan Today
People walk on the Shibuya scramble crossing in Tokyo on Aug 28. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
national

Japan logs hottest summer on record for 2nd straight year

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan logged its hottest summer since comparable data began being tracked in 1898, tying the record set in 2023, the weather agency said Monday.

The average temperature in the three-month period for summer from June to August was 1.76 C higher than the average recorded between 1991 and 2020, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency uses 15 observation points to calculate the nation's average temperatures. The selected points exclude areas like urban hot spots, which are more likely to be affected by the environment.

Japan has so far recorded 8,821 instances of "extreme heat" of 35 C or higher, surpassing the previous peak of 6,692 seen last year.

A total of 144 out of the 914 nationwide observation points broke or tied their records between June and August. Various locations logged temperatures of more than 40 C, with the mercury in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture, on July 29 at 41.0 C and a tie for third place.

In August 2020, the mercury hit a record high of 41.1 C in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, tying the all-time high logged in July 2018 in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture.

With the heat expected to continue into September, the agency has urged the public to take precautions against heatstroke, including using air conditioners as needed.

0 Comments
Is this mother nature being mother nature? Or is there something else going on. If mother nature, when will she stop?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

