Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan logs record 7,688 COVID-19 deaths for December

0 Comments
TOKYO

A record 7,688 people in Japan died from COVID-19 in December, exceeding the previous monthly high of 7,329 logged in August during the previous wave, a tally has shown.

The death toll has increased sharply since November with the onset of the eighth wave. The daily count hit a record 438 on Tuesday and remained above 400 the following day, though it has since fallen below 200 with fewer people being tested over the year-end holidays, according to the Kyodo News tally.

While the severity rate has dropped with the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, the variant's increased transmissibility means that infections have risen by an order of magnitude.

As deaths tend to lag behind an increase in infections, there are concerns that both numbers will surge as travelers flood public transportation during the New Year's holidays.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Average death is an over 80 who is already is in poor health, time to move on.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo