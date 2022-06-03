Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Number of babies born in Japan falls to record low 811,604 in 2021

TOKYO

The number of babies born in Japan fell to a record low of 811,604 in 2021, government data showed Friday.

It was the lowest figure since the health ministry started collecting such data in 1899. It was down 29,231 from the previous year.

The average number of children a woman will bear in her lifetime declined 0.03 point from 2020 to 1.30, while the number of marriages decreased 24,391 to 501,116, the fewest in the postwar era, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Albeit, the main concern routinely expressed when this topic comes up is 'who will care for the old folks', that is almost certainly a lie. The real MAIN concern is that the Japanese version of OLIGARCHS might have to shell out more of their profits to provide more robust services for the elderly and that Japanese industry and ARMED FORCES might run short of bodies to exploit. Given the population density of Japan, fewer people can only be a blessing for the mass but a troubling concern for those who parasitize that mass and rue every Yen that they cannot grasp for themselves... Given adequate pay, resources, and working conditions, there will be no shortage of competent elderly care workers and a healthy geriatric population, 'dead leaves' or not.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

This calls for an expert panel no.23567 to once again discuss the issue. Fence sitting recommendations will be released in 12 months at the earliest. Happy Friday.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It must be Global warming! Don’t forget AOC said we shouldn’t have children because we are all going to die in 12 years. Lol

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Next year's figure will become the lowest on record and be broken the following year and the trend will continue. I don't know anyone who really cares but I do hear a lot of lip service. It's not my ship capsizing.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

That’s a very strange theory and society construct, @William Bjornson. You cannot build a society only on elder people and the few rest caring for them, You need of course many children, their best education, many more people in industry and research for bringing the needed money in by globally wanted innovations, products and their global sales, and of course also a strong defense to keep the fruits of all those efforts in your hands and having a peaceful economy. IMO, the propagated downgrading , in population, industrialization, consumption etc is a very dangerous and misleading path. And even if that path is further followed, it would have to be strictly parallelized and balanced in every single detail.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No worries-automation and solar power will provide all…!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

