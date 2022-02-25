Japan logs record low childbirths in 2021; deaths at postwar high

The number of children born in Japan fell to a record low for the sixth consecutive year in 2021, with deaths at the highest since World War II, highlighting the continuing trend of the country's population decline, government data showed Friday.
The number of newborns dropped 3.4 percent from 2020 to 842,897 while deaths increased 4.9 percent to 1,452,289, resulting in a natural population decrease of 609,392 in the country of 125 million, according to preliminary data by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.
The data includes figures for Japanese nationals living abroad and foreigners residing in Japan.
Despite government efforts, the nation's rapidly declining population trend shows no signs of abating. The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research estimates that the population of the world's third-largest economy will fall below 100 million in 2053 and stand at 88.08 million in 2065.
The government plans to establish a "children and families agency" to address falling childbirth and other issues involving children. It is also taking measures to reduce the number of children on day care waiting lists to encourage working parents to have babies.
A total of 514,242 marriages were registered in 2021, marking a fall of 4.3 percent and a record postwar low. Divorces totaled 187,854, down 4.5 percent from 2020, the data showed.© KYODO
Asiaman7
A 36.5% divorce rate — always surprising to realize that only a little more than 60% of committed couples in Japan are in relationships they consider to be tolerable.
samuraivunyl
Isn’t that the number of new marriages in the year compared to the number of divorces for all marriages, not just marriages in the same year? There’s no way Japan has a 36 percent divorce rate!
Rodney
We don’t need so many people with the development of AI and robotics. Lower population means more money for pension as less people equals less cost.
sakurasuki
Every year same story but nothing is being done.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Number-of-births-in-Japan-falls-to-record-low-in-2020
Asiaman7
@samuraivunyl
divorce-rate: A more refined measure divides the number of divorces by the number of marriages in a given year (times 1000).
https://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803095723243
Perhaps your perception might change if you take off those rose-colored glasses.
TokyoJoe
Unsurprising, I've not seen hide nor hair of the promised 100,000yen that ALL families with children under 18 were supposed to receive. Due to covid our Hoikuen closed for a week so we had to stop our jobs and use our yearly holidays with no support from government. There is no incentive to have kids here just constant expense without any support so I understand why young people opt to get overpriced dogs and push them around in children's buggys instead. The government is utterly clueless and is failing to address this issue instead giving out cash every month to bard that are failing but choose to close at 8:00pm, madness.
WeiWei
That is not what the article says as pointed out. For a rough estimate, about 30% are not married so 125M*0.7=88M married people for a total of 44M couples. So divorce rate is 0.187854M/44M.
W James
Come on man, let us think about this. That cannot be how you calculate the divorce rate.
The 187,854 divorces is the number of divorces in that given year but these divorcees come from the pool of people who got married at some time in the past 50 or more years.
The article conveniently tells us that the 2021 number of marriages is a postwar low.
This means all of these people got married in years when the number of marriages was higher. Years ago, it was in fact way higher. So the divorces are from a larger pool of marriages, which means the rate must be lower. To calculate the actual rate, you would need to go back and look at the number of marriages in the years that these divorces come from,
So the falling number of people getting married today is an unrelated statistic. It does not produce a higher divorce rate.
Another way to look at it; imagine that some regions stopped allowing people to get married during the pandemic to "prevent infection" and the number of marriages fell all the way down to 187,854, the same as the number of divorces.
That would not give us a 100% divorce rate, would it?
And if the population keeps on falling, and the country ends up with an upside down population pyramid, - and if young people in that falling population keep avoiding marriage (men, safeguard your money, hehe!) - then at some point, the number of divorces in a given year could logically exceed the number of marriages.
We would not then have a divorce rate of over 100%
Strangerland
Why not? It seems like one way it could be done. When I read it, I was interested, as I've always wondered how they do calculate divorce rate. If that's not how it's calculated, then what is the calculation they use when reporting divorce rates?
Asiaman7
@WeiWei
So none of your 44 million couples divorced last year, or the year before, or the year before, or …?
garymalmgren
As is well known, this is not a problem exclusive o Japan.
Many developed countries boost their populations with immigration.
However, even with generous subsidies (money for babies) their birthrates continue to fall.
My point is, No one has the answer.
Wealthy, safe stable, Monaco has the lowest by far.
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/birth-rate-by-country#:~:text=Monaco%20has%20the%20lowest%20birth%20rate%20in%20the,annual%20births%20per%201%2C000%20people%20per%20year.%20Loading