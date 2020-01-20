Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wagyu beef Photo: REUTERS file
national

Japan looks to protect intellectual property in wagyu beef cattle

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's farm ministry on Monday proposed legislation to protect the intellectual property in fertilized eggs and sperm taken from Japan's famous wagyu beef cattle as concerns grow about overseas breeding efforts.

The envisioned law allows for injunctions against unauthorized trading, production and export and will penalize business operators who obtain and sell materials without following required procedures as well as third parties who knowingly export such materials.

The move comes after an attempt to export fertilized wagyu beef cattle eggs and sperm to China came to light in 2018.

The premium Japanese beef has been gaining popularity overseas, and the government, which is keen to expand exports, has been seeking to prevent foreign production of a product that Japanese farmers have molded through years of selective breeding.

Japan so far has had no laws banning people from taking genetic materials from wagyu cattle overseas.

The planned law will allow for an injunction to be requested when it is suspected genetic materials are to be used for breeding purposes after export. It also sets a guideline to calculate the size of damages that can be awarded when a breach is discovered.

In June last year, the government compiled steps against smuggling, including requiring the keeping of records of trade in fertilized eggs and sperm.

Both bills are expected to be submitted during the current Diet session.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Amano Yasugawara Power Spot

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

8 Japan Foodie Instagram Accounts To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Festivals

Mount Wakakusa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #64: Twitter Warns of New Scam On Mercari

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 2, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

7 Fashion Trends To Rock in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo