Japan looks to triple departure tax to ¥3,000 to deal with overtourism

The government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are looking to triple the departure tax to 3,000 yen per person to fund measures against issues from a surge in inbound tourism, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

With Japanese travelers also likely to be subject to the higher tax, which is included in the price of air and sea tickets, the government may consider using part of the revenue to lower passport acquisition fees, according to the sources.

Some LDP members are even calling for a tax hike to over 3,000 yen.

Japan collected a record 52.48 billion yen in departure tax revenue in the year ended March 2025. The government aims to use the increased tax income to address concerns about overcrowding, congestion and poor behavior at tourist sites.

The government, for example, plans to introduce an AI-based parking reservation system to ease traffic congestion.

