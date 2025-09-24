Japan makes historic fighter jet deployment to Europe for defense exchanges

Two F-15 fighter jets of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and a Eurofighter, center, of the German Air Force, are parked on the tarmac of Tactical Air Wing 73 "Steinhoff", in Laage, Germany, on Tuesday.

Two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15 aircraft arrived for defense exchanges at a military base in northeastern Germany on Tuesday following a stop in Britain, marking the first-ever deployment of ASDF fighter jets to Europe.

The move comes as Japan and NATO countries are stepping up defense cooperation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing military activities, viewing the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific as closely intertwined.

The pair of Japanese F-15s arrived at Laage Air Base in Germany. Since earlier this month, Japan has sent F-15s, along with transport and refueling planes, to the United States, Canada and Britain as part of Atlantic Eagles friendly visits to enhance defense cooperation.

German Air Force Chief Lt Gen Holger Neumann told a welcoming ceremony that history was being made as the countries' fighters flew together.

ASDF head Gen Takehiro Morita emphasized that Germany is an essential European partner, vowing to work with it to bring peace and stability to the international community.

There are no plans for joint exercises during the visit to Germany through Friday as the main purpose is to enhance unit-to-unit exchanges.

Germany has been increasing its engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been expanding its military activities in the South China Sea and nearby waters.

In July last year, German Air Force Eurofighters conducted a joint exercise with ASDF F-15s at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

