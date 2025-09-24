 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two F-15 fighter jets of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and a Eurofighter, center, of the German Air Force, are parked on the tarmac of Tactical Air Wing 73 "Steinhoff", in Laage, Germany, on Tuesday. Image: Philip Dulian/dpa/dpa via AP
national

Japan makes historic fighter jet deployment to Europe for defense exchanges

0 Comments
BERLIN

Two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15 aircraft arrived for defense exchanges at a military base in northeastern Germany on Tuesday following a stop in Britain, marking the first-ever deployment of ASDF fighter jets to Europe.

The move comes as Japan and NATO countries are stepping up defense cooperation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing military activities, viewing the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific as closely intertwined.

The pair of Japanese F-15s arrived at Laage Air Base in Germany. Since earlier this month, Japan has sent F-15s, along with transport and refueling planes, to the United States, Canada and Britain as part of Atlantic Eagles friendly visits to enhance defense cooperation.

German Air Force Chief Lt Gen Holger Neumann told a welcoming ceremony that history was being made as the countries' fighters flew together.

ASDF head Gen Takehiro Morita emphasized that Germany is an essential European partner, vowing to work with it to bring peace and stability to the international community.

There are no plans for joint exercises during the visit to Germany through Friday as the main purpose is to enhance unit-to-unit exchanges.

Germany has been increasing its engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been expanding its military activities in the South China Sea and nearby waters.

In July last year, German Air Force Eurofighters conducted a joint exercise with ASDF F-15s at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, northern Japan.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Fall Fish You Need To Try in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Otome Games: Could A Virtual Boyfriend Make You Rethink Your Love Life in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel

Matsue Water Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Is Japan Lonely or Are You Just Not That Interesting?

GaijinPot Blog

Health

The Best Indoor Plants For Your Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for October 2025

GaijinPot Blog

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Self-Storage Luggage Options in Japan

GaijinPot Blog