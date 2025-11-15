 Japan Today
"Dragon Ball" is one of the best-selling manga franchises of all time Image: AFP
national

Japan manga powerhouse 'Dragon Ball' opens 1st store

TOKYO

The world's first "Dragon Ball" store opened in Tokyo on Friday, celebrating more than 40 years of the globally beloved Japanese manga, anime and video franchise.

Initially published in 1984 in Japan's Shonen Jump magazine, "Dragon Ball" is one of the best-selling manga franchises of all time and has spawned countless anime series, films and video games.

The store was launched to mark the 40th anniversary of the franchise last year, according to anime studio Toei Animation.

On Friday the studio shared images of the store, located at a mall near Tokyo's main railway station, with a massive "Dragon Ball" ceiling decoration and statues of main character Son Goku.

Key rings, T-shirts and pin badges featuring iconic characters are among the merchandise for sale.

In the original "Dragon Ball" manga, a boy named Son Goku collects magical balls containing dragons to help protect the Earth.

The comic books have sold more than 260 million copies in Japan and worldwide by November last year, 40 years since the franchise's birth, according to publisher Shueisha.

The first part of the manga series was turned into a TV anime from 1986. Dubbed in different languages, the show captured children's hearts with its madcap battles.

Films, video games and other spin-offs followed as the franchise grew into a global phenomenon.

The original manga's creator Akira Toriyama died in March last year.

