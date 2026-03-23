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The Nansei island chain extends southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan. Image: Wikimedia Commons
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MSDF revamps structure to boost remote island defense

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NAGASAKI

The Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force has revamped its organizational structure to speed decision-making and improve ship operations, as part of efforts to strengthen the defense of remote islands amid China's growing assertiveness.

Through the shakeup, the MSDF established the Fleet Surface Force to centrally command and control surface vessels, including those previously under the Fleet Escort Force, which had a history of more than 60 years, and the Mine Warfare Force.

The Fleet Surface Force oversees groups, including the newly launched Amphibious and Mine Warfare Group, headquartered in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture.

The MSDF's amphibious group is tasked with working with the Ground Self-Defense Force's amphibious fighting unit, which is also stationed in Sasebo and will play a key role in defending the country's Nansei island chain, which extends southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan. The MSDF unit is expected to transport GSDF troops and their amphibious vehicles, among other missions.

An event to mark the organizational change took place the same day in Sasebo, attended by the MSDF amphibious group's flagship, the helicopter carrier Ise.

Welcoming the new group, Vice Admiral Tatsuya Fukuda, head of the MSDF Sasebo District Headquarters, said, "We will be fully prepared to support you so that you can carry out your mission smoothly."

© KYODO

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