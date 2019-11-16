Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Flood debris is piled up Monday at a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture. Tuesday marked one month after Typhoon Hagibis swept through the area. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan marks one month since deadly typhoon

0 Comments
SENDAI

People in Japan mourned the victims of Typhoon Hagibis on Tuesday, a month after the powerful typhoon left at least 90 people dead and flooded tens of thousands of homes.

The typhoon made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu on Oct 12, bringing record-breaking rainfall in wide areas and causing embankments to collapse. The deaths occurred in 13 of Japan's 47 prefectures, and five people remain missing, according to a Kyodo News tally.

At noon, residents of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, as well as Saku, Nagano Prefecture, offered silent prayers. The town of Marumori lost 10 residents and another remains unaccounted for due to the typhoon, while two died in Saku.

"At first, I thought I can't handle this, but I managed to survive a month with the help of my relatives and friends," said a 67-year-old woman whose home was destroyed, adding, "I can only do what I can do, one step at a time."

"I am exhausted as I have been cleaning up every day and returning to the evacuation center at night," said Tadao Hoshi, 66, a carpenter, who was removing the floors of his flooded home.

A total of 3,185 Marumori residents are estimated to be living in damaged homes, accounting for some 20 percent of the town's population.

Many people came into the town office from the morning to ask about moving into temporary housing and what help they can receive for farming damage. Mayor Kunio Hoshina said the town will start the construction of temporary housing on Wednesday.

Roughly 2,700 people remain evacuated from their homes in the country, including those affected by heavy rain that followed the typhoon, sharply down from the peak of about 237,000 as of Oct. 13, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The typhoon caused embankments to collapse in 140 locations along 71 rivers, and damage caused by the flooding of Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture and Abukuma River in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures was massive.

A total of 87,896 houses were hit by the typhoon, with 11,685 severely destroyed, 11,906 damaged, and the remaining 64,305 suffered less severe floodwater damage under the government criteria.

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said his ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency will review how to release information on rivers as a regional land bureau failed to issue flood information and the ministry's website on water levels became temporarily inaccessible due to a surge in visitors at the time.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

The government widened the river that meanders through Kumamoto by 50m, raised the height of its banks, and replaced the concrete with stone. A few weeks later, it almost overflowed. Without that work, it would have been a disaster.

We need to prepare for more frequent extreme weather events.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Overlook Japan’s Famous Crossing From Shibuya Sky

Savvy Tokyo

Parks & Gardens

Kunenan Mansion

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #54: Japanese Husband Needs a Kitchen 101 Course

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 9-10

Savvy Tokyo