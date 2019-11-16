Japan marks one month since deadly typhoon

Flood debris is piled up Monday at a park in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture. Tuesday marked one month after Typhoon Hagibis swept through the area.

People in Japan mourned the victims of Typhoon Hagibis on Tuesday, a month after the powerful typhoon left at least 90 people dead and flooded tens of thousands of homes.

The typhoon made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu on Oct 12, bringing record-breaking rainfall in wide areas and causing embankments to collapse. The deaths occurred in 13 of Japan's 47 prefectures, and five people remain missing, according to a Kyodo News tally.

At noon, residents of Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, as well as Saku, Nagano Prefecture, offered silent prayers. The town of Marumori lost 10 residents and another remains unaccounted for due to the typhoon, while two died in Saku.

"At first, I thought I can't handle this, but I managed to survive a month with the help of my relatives and friends," said a 67-year-old woman whose home was destroyed, adding, "I can only do what I can do, one step at a time."

"I am exhausted as I have been cleaning up every day and returning to the evacuation center at night," said Tadao Hoshi, 66, a carpenter, who was removing the floors of his flooded home.

A total of 3,185 Marumori residents are estimated to be living in damaged homes, accounting for some 20 percent of the town's population.

Many people came into the town office from the morning to ask about moving into temporary housing and what help they can receive for farming damage. Mayor Kunio Hoshina said the town will start the construction of temporary housing on Wednesday.

Roughly 2,700 people remain evacuated from their homes in the country, including those affected by heavy rain that followed the typhoon, sharply down from the peak of about 237,000 as of Oct. 13, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The typhoon caused embankments to collapse in 140 locations along 71 rivers, and damage caused by the flooding of Chikuma River in Nagano Prefecture and Abukuma River in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures was massive.

A total of 87,896 houses were hit by the typhoon, with 11,685 severely destroyed, 11,906 damaged, and the remaining 64,305 suffered less severe floodwater damage under the government criteria.

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said his ministry and the Japan Meteorological Agency will review how to release information on rivers as a regional land bureau failed to issue flood information and the ministry's website on water levels became temporarily inaccessible due to a surge in visitors at the time.

