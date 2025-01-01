 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken Wednesday shows the former site of a morning market in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, exactly one year after a powerful earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula area. Image: KYODO
national

Japan marks 1 year since powerful Noto quake; rebuilding remains slow

1 Comment
KANAZAWA

Japan on Wednesday marked one year since a powerful earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan, leaving at least 500 dead, including those who succumbed to health issues afterward, as efforts toward full recovery continue in the hardest-hit areas.

Some 21,000 residents in Ishikawa Prefecture, which faces the Sea of Japan, remain evacuated or in temporary housing as of late December, with infrastructure restoration and the demolition of collapsed homes still incomplete.

The Ishikawa prefectural government held a ceremony later in the day in Wajima, one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake, to offer condolences to the victims and pledge efforts toward reconstruction.

The region struck by the magnitude-7.6 quake at 4:10 p.m. on New Year's Day last year was also hit by torrential rains in September, hindering post-quake recovery efforts and increasing the number of evacuees.

Of the 504 fatalities reported as of Friday, 228 people in Ishikawa Prefecture died in the earthquake. The remaining 276 fatalities across Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures are believed to have resulted from deteriorating health conditions, in some cases linked to the stress of evacuation.

Some fatalities were also attributed to limited access to electricity and water, as well as disruptions to services at medical institutions, according to local authorities.

The death toll is expected to rise further, with around 200 cases awaiting review for recognition as quake-related deaths, according to relevant municipalities.

The quake caused more than 150,000 houses to fully or partially collapse across Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Fukui prefectures.

All temporary housing for those affected was completed on Dec. 23 in Ishikawa Prefecture, but this was four months behind the initial schedule due to increased demand and delays caused by the September rains, the local government said.

The Ishikawa prefectural government has established 6,882 makeshift homes across 10 municipalities, housing 12,092 people. Of these, 64 percent reside in the cities of Wajima and Suzu.

The local economy of the region, known as a popular tourist destination for fresh seafood, hot spring spas and traditional artworks, including lacquerware, has also suffered. A historical marketplace in Wajima was devastated by a fire that destroyed around 240 buildings.

A total of 88 hotels and Japanese-style inns, or ryokan, in Ishikawa, were partially or fully collapsed, while 100 sightseeing facilities were damaged in Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata prefectures, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Wishing all the best in the new year to the affected residents, who after 1 year, they still don't have a stable place to call their own...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Getting Lucky with Fukubukuro on New Year’s

GaijinPot Blog

Year of The Snake: Snake Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Boys Love, The Genre That Liberates Japanese Women To Create a World of Their Own

Savvy Tokyo

Grocery Delivery Services in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Lucky Charms: A Guide to Omamori for the New Year

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations For 2024

GaijinPot Blog

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life in Japan’ Articles of 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Otoshidama: New Year’s Money for Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Unique Japanese Goods to Warm You Up This Winter

Savvy Tokyo