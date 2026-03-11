Japan marks 15 years since quake-tsunami, Fukushima nuclear crisis

Takahiro Shito (far left), who lost his 11-year-old daughter in the disaster, prays by the Okawa Elementary School ruins in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, on Wednesday

Japan on Wednesday marked 15 years since a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck the country's northeastern areas, which triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl crisis.

The triple disasters of the magnitude-9.0 earthquake, resulting tsunami and meltdown of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex led to the loss of more than 22,000 lives. The plant's operator is still struggling to dismantle the damaged facilities by 2051.

The central government stopped hosting memorial services in Tokyo in 2022, but Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended a ceremony hosted by Fukushima Prefecture.

Families of victims gathered from early morning at the ruins of Okawa Elementary School in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, where 84 pupils and teachers lost their lives in the tsunami.

"Continuing to pass down memories for the decades to come will save lives by reducing the risk of disasters. This is my duty as a parent," said Takahiro Shito, 61, who works to preserve the aging school building as a monument to the tragedy. His 11-year-old daughter Chisato was killed in the disaster.

Traveling from Sendai, 75-year-old Mieko Kato, who lost her husband and two other family members, visited a cenotaph in Natori, Miyagi Prefecture. "I have never forgotten the disaster, but I can only move forward. I hope the three of you will watch over me," she prayed.

In Iwate Prefecture's Otsuchi, residents gathered at the memorial site "Chinkon no mori Aeru" to offer flowers. The town lost around 1,300 people -- nearly 10 percent of its population -- in the disaster.

"It's been 15 years," 74-year-old Kazuo Hashimoto said in tears as he stroked the name of a friend engraved in the monument, who remains unaccounted for. "Please let us find you soon."

Sirens blared during an evacuation drill in Miyako, Iwate Prefecture, that began at 6 a.m.

"15 years on, those in elementary and junior high school now have no memory of that day," said participant and university student Ai Segawa, 22. "It is important to pass on the experiences and lessons learned."

The latest figures from the National Police Agency put the direct death toll from the disasters at 15,901 people, while 2,519 people were still unaccounted for as of the end of February, mostly from Miyagi, Fukushima and Iwate prefectures.

However, while the police and other groups have worked to search for and identify the remains of the victims, changes to the terrain and the passage of time have further hindered efforts that were already complicated by damage to the bodies.

The remains of many victims who were found in distant locations could not be identified, and some family members who had been searching for their loved ones have died.

Deaths related to the disasters, such as from illness or stress-induced suicide, stood at 3,810 as of Dec 31, according to the Reconstruction Agency.

Around 26,000 people also remained displaced from the region as of Feb 1, it said.

However, since evacuation orders were lifted for some municipalities in Fukushima Prefecture, a record 3,799 people from 2,700 families have moved there, as the prefecture tries to boost its appeal despite a housing shortage.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc has faced challenges in its efforts to decommission the crippled nuclear plant by 2051, pushing back plans for a full-scale retrieval of melted fuel debris from the early 2030s to fiscal 2037 or later.

TEPCO has retrieved small samples of fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor, totaling less than 1 gram in weight. The company plans to use a robot arm for its third retrieval on a trial basis this fall.

It is estimated that 880 tons of debris remain in Nos. 1 to 3 reactors that suffered core meltdowns during the nuclear crisis.

The entire town of Futaba, which hosts the crippled nuclear plant, was uninhabitable due to radiation contamination for over 11 years, with much of the area still off-limits even now.

"Decontamination hasn't finished and people are not returning," said 70-year-old resident Isuke Takakura. "I would like the central and prefectural governments to pay more attention to the disaster-hit areas."

