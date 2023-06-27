Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan may have entered 9th COVID-19 wave: Omi

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japan may have entered its ninth wave of COVID-19 infections, an expert who served as the government's top coronavirus adviser said Monday, stressing the importance of protecting vulnerable elderly individuals from the disease.

"A ninth wave may have started," Shigeru Omi told reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the recent nationwide increase in infections after the government eased countermeasures, including downgrading the legal status of the disease to the same category as seasonal influenza in May.

"As people have been increasingly in contact with others, the rise in infections is as expected," Omi also said.

He underscored that people at high risk of developing severe illness should be vaccinated.

"I don't know if the number of infected people will surpass that of the eighth wave, but we should focus on reducing the number of deaths and ensuring the continuity of social activities."

In the eighth wave, observed between late November and late January, the country saw the number of daily infections peak at more than 246,000 in early January.

Following the downgrading of COVID-19's legal status, the government stopped releasing the daily tally of patients.

Now the health ministry only releases the number of patients reported from some 5,000 designated medical institutions across the country and the average number of cases among the facilities on a weekly basis.

According to the latest data released Friday, the average stood at 5.60 patients in the week through June 18, up from 5.11 the previous week.

But the figure in the southern island prefecture of Okinawa was remarkably high at 28.74 per facility, with Omi noting its relatively weak system for providing medical care and low vaccination rates compared with other prefectures.

At the onset of the meeting held at the prime minister's office, Kishida noted the gradual increase in infections and sought Omi's advice on what precautions should be taken to minimize cases in this summer.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW Summer Campaign

Take a Test Drive and win a Glamping and Golf break

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

He underscored that people at high risk of developing severe illness should be vaccinated.

Instead of a blanket, one-size-fits-all vaccination scheme, why wasn't this the position from beginning? The answer is simply because there is serious money to made from preaching unsubstantiated "medical facts" to a scared populace.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

On a side note, if you did get vaccinated and you've now stopped - which appears to be the vast majority of people - even though Covid is apparently still around, don't you feel the need to explain this change in position to people you previously labelled "conspiracy theorists" and "antivaxxers"? You really don't get to choose to stop and not be a hypocrite.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Teaching at International Schools in Japan: How I Added the IB Certificate to My Resume

GaijinPot Blog

10 Weird But Wonderful Japanese Beauty Gadgets

Savvy Tokyo

Designer Kathleen Reilly Reveals What It’s Like Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Cafe Crawl: 5 Coffee Shops Every Coffee Lover in Tokyo Should Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Apartment Checklist: 5 Things To Remember Before Traveling in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Jade Beach

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for June 19 – 25

Savvy Tokyo

Get in The Game: 5 Japan Locations You Can Visit in Videogames

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jun. 26 – Jul. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Playful Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Everyday Experiences You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog