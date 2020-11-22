Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spectators wearing face masks watch Game 1 of the Japan Series baseball championship between the Yomiuri Giants and the SoftBank Hawks at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Saturday night. Attendance was limited to 50% of the venue's capacity. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan may limit event attendance as COVID-19 cases surge

TOKYO

Japan may reimpose attendance limits for sports and other large events to curb a spike in COVID-19 infections, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday. Nishimura is also minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response.

The limits would be applied in areas of the country seeing a sharp increase in cases, Nishimura said on a talk show on public broadcaster NHK. The government imposed attendance limits earlier in the year but relaxed them in recent months.

The government is also considering how to refund cancellation fees for customers who booked trips via a domestic tourism campaign that was partially suspended on Saturday, Nishimura said.

New coronavirus cases across Japan climbed to a record 2,596 on Saturday, according to NHK.

In Tokyo, 391 new cases were reported on Sunday after a daily record high 539 cases on Saturday.

