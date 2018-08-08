Tokyo Medical University confirms altering scores to limit women

A Tokyo medical school apologized Tuesday after an internal investigation confirmed that it altered entrance exam scores for years to limit the number of female students and ensure more men became doctors.
Tokyo Medical University manipulated all entrance exam results starting in 2006 or even earlier, according to findings released by lawyers involved in the investigation, confirming recent reports in Japanese media.
The school said the manipulation should not have occurred and would not in the future. It said it would consider retroactively admitting those who otherwise would have passed the exams, although it did not explain how it would do so.
The manipulation was revealed during an investigation into the alleged "backdoor entry" of an education ministry bureaucrat's son in exchange for favorable treatment for the school in obtaining research funds. The bureaucrat and the former head of the school have been charged with bribery.
The investigation found that in this year's entrance exams the school reduced all applicants' first-stage test scores by 20 percent and then added at least 20 points for male applicants, except those who had previously failed the test at least four times. It said similar manipulations had occurred for years because the school wanted fewer female doctors since it anticipated they would shorten or halt their careers after becoming mothers.
The education ministry official's son, who had failed the exam three times, was given a total of 20 additional points, which eventually elevated him to just above the cutoff line.
The report said the manipulation was "profound sexism," according to lawyer Kenji Nakai. He said the investigation also suggested that the school's former director took money from some parents who sought preferential treatment for their sons and that the manipulation was part of a deep-rooted culture that lacked fairness and transparency.
Nakai said the report only covered the latest exam results because of time constraints, and that further investigation was needed.
"We sincerely apologize for the serious wrongdoing involving entrance exams that has caused concern and trouble for many people and betrayed the public's trust," school managing director Tetsuo Yukioka said. He denied any previous knowledge of the score manipulation and said he was never involved.
"I suspect that there was a lack of sensitivity to the rules of modern society, in which women should not be treated differently because of their gender," he said.
Yukioka said women were not treated differently once they were accepted, but acknowledged that some people believe women were not allowed to become surgeons.
Nearly 50 percent of Japanese women are college educated - one of the world's highest levels - but they often face discrimination in the workforce. Women also are considered responsible for homemaking, childrearing and elderly care, while men are expected to work long hours and outside care services are limited.
Studies show the share of female doctors who have passed the national medical exam has plateaued at around 30 percent for more than 20 years, leading some experts to suspect that other medical schools also discriminate against women.
Education Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that he plans to examine the entrance procedures of all medical schools.
Gender equality minister Seiko Noda was quoted by Kyodo News as saying that "It is extremely regrettable if medical schools share a view that having female doctors work at hospitals is troublesome."
David Varnes
I say that the school can atone by not being allowed to accept tuition from ANY student, nor receive ANY government funds, for the next 2 years.
Yubaru
Should not have occurred, but has been happening, according to your own admittance, for over 12 years?
Just whom is everyone supposed to believe here? You have been lying to people for so long that you think that if you tell more lies that they will somehow become the truth?
Right, someone who passed 12 years ago, but you deducted their points so they couldn't enter? You OWE them more than just admittance. How about paying for their tuition and fees and housing for as long as they are in school?
Red suns
The reason why is perfectly laid out here.....
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-2532461/Why-having-women-doctors-hurting-NHS-A-provovcative-powerful-argument-leading-surgeon.html
The above should be reprinted in Sankei or Yomiuri.
Silvafan
They also need to prorate the fees for all students affected. Only the students denied this year needs to pay full tuition. If you were denied 12 years ago then it should be free. If it was 11 years ago then tuition should be extremely low and so on.
P.S. Well all know that there is a high probability that this has been going for much longer than 12 years. A private institution with a long tradition just doesn't all of sudden become sexists. Luckily for them, 12 years is probably all that can be proven against them.
Yubaru
It costs a hell of a lot of money and time preparing for and applying for entrance to these schools. They should be compensated somehow!
since1981
Well, now that explains a lot. (referring to quality of treatment at hospitals.)
koiwaicoffee
Why is media not asking to check all other medical universities right now? I suspect they'd find similar results.
gogogo
This is fraud, straight up! They bozo have affected the lives of countless people not being accepted when they should have. Something needs to be done.... but this is Japan.... nothing will... makes me so angry that anyone with any money can get away with anything in this country!
Omachi
While obviously unfair to the female candidates - worse that less-than-qualified males became doctors. Japan needs the best in medicine, not the marginally acceptable.
Silvafan
@Yubaru
This is true, but that is true for anyone sending out multiple applications. When a student is accepted to multiple schools, do they get an application refund for the schools that they decline? The answer is no. I would say the students who are affected this year by the scandal should be refunded their application fee if they decline the schools offer of admittance with a serious apology, but they should pay full amount if they accept the schools offer to be admitted. They are still getting the opportunity to fulfill dream. The amount of time passed is not that long. Anyone accepted this year was most likely prepared to pay tuition to attend. The school needs to operate, and we don't know the financial situation of the school.
I am more inclined to compensate the students from previous because we don't know to what extent this has affected their lives over the past 12 lives. Some people's lives could have been totally different. Those people should be offered as much assistance as possible for a second chance at following their dream.
Wallace Fred
The plight of the female in East Asia is appalling.