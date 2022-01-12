Japan must co-exist with virus while achieving growth, says minister

The Japanese minister responsible for containing COVID-19 while steering the world’s third largest economy toward growth says he is confident he can carry out that precarious “balancing act.”
“We know infectious diseases aren’t going away ever,” Daishiro Yamagiwa said Wednesday at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. “Co-existing with them while revitalizing the economy toward growth is our job,” he said.
Japan had managed to cut new infections to very low levels last fall, then loosening precautions mean to keep the virus at bay. But medical experts warn it should expect a surge of COVID infections in the next few weeks. Daily reported cases are totaling several thousand nationwide, roughly tripling from last week.
Japan has responded flexibly against its “invisible enemy," setting up a system of quarantines at home for those sick with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, instead of hospitalization for all, and speeding up vaccine boosters, said Yamagiwa, a veterinarian and graduate of the prestigious Yamaguchi University.
Boosters have lagged in Japan, compared to the U.S., South Korea and parts of Europe. Although about 80% of Japanese have received two shots, fewer than 1% have gotten a booster.
Most people are not expected to get booster shots until after March, possibly weeks or months longer than the recommended six-month gap after the second COVID-19 shot.
Critics have long said Japan needs to break out of entrenched bureaucracy and vested interests to reinvent itself and become more dynamic and competitive.
Yamagiwa said Japan needs to nurture digital technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability and biotechnology to break out of the decades-old doldrums that have worsened with the pandemic.
The Japanese economy is expected to grow in the current fiscal year, which ends in March, after contracting last year. But the latest wave of infections adds to uncertainty.
“Like many other countries in Asia, Japan’s latest GDP data demonstrate that COVID is still exerting a strong influence on the economy,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, at ING, noting restrictions on people’s activity have dampened spending, trade and investment.
The government recently ordered restrictions in Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures, where COVID surges have been most serious.
Throughout his presentation, Yamagiwa returned to the theme of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's “new capitalism” platform.
While critics say it's just a slogan and is scarce on specifics. Yamagiwa said the government will work to raise wages, invest in people and nurture startups and research.
He acknowledged Japan has fallen behind other leading economies in digitization, market capitalization of companies and even Nobel laureates.
But he said Japan had what he called “moonshot” goals, including leading the world in avatar technology by 2050 and investing in a Japanese university so it "becomes a Stanford.”
"Japan will become No. 1 in the world," he said.
Asiaman7
Blame the Japanese government for creating an obvious unsafe working environment. Much like it was during the Olympics, returnees arriving at Japan’s international airports encounter superfluous numbers of workers guiding returnees through the four-hour quarantine maze. These **close-contact workers often have only a mask providing them protection. After interacting with returnees (some who test positive), those close-contact workers go home on public transport and interact with their friends and family.** The returnees, on the other hand, are sent to quarantine hotels for 3, 6, or 10 days and released only after testing negative.
R. T.
Glad that some people finally started to understand. Late better than never, i guess.
Monty
Yamagiwa said Japan needs to nurture digital technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability and biotechnology to break out of the decades-old doldrums
First step should be to get rid of all the old dinosaur managers who are leading companies in a 1930s style.
These old manager folks will never ever change their way of thinking.
All new ways, new ideas and new possibilities to improve technology, become more international and become more interesting on the international market are refused by these old folks.
Doing nothing at work beside sleeping at their desks and walking around the office and looking for someone to talk.
Bring more young and energetic managers with international thinking inside the companies and send these old folks to pension and to their Golf places.
Paul
Gee, glad the vaccines work so well.......
kaimycahl
Good point, life goes on Covid is a virus you cannot kill a virus. Again, if we could we would have gotten rid of the common cold, the flu, years ago what we do is control it. etc.. We might as well get use to it, life goes on! “We know infectious diseases aren’t going away ever,” Daishiro Yamagiwa said Wednesday at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo. “Co-existing with them while revitalizing the economy toward growth is our job,” he said.
Hiro
Let's test to waters first before jumping into it. Let's see just what kind of obstacles the west had to face by trying to co-exist with it. We still have a bit of time left so we learn from them. First we have to see if it even works before we go toward that route.