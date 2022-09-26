Mourners form long lines before ex-PM Abe's state funeral

People line up to offer flowers at stands set up at a park in Tokyo on Tuesday, to pay respects to slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prior to his state funeral at the nearby Nippon Budokan.

Long queues of people seeking to lay flowers were seen hours before the state funeral for slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, while police imposed tight security measures around the venue in Tokyo.

Mourners brought flowers to special stands set up in a park near the Nippon Budokan arena, the funeral's venue, while a man was seen calling for the controversial state-funded event to be stopped.

The funeral plan of the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has met growing opposition over its costs, concerns that people could be forced to mourn and its possible use to cement a positive legacy for the divisive former leader.

The stands in the park were originally scheduled to open at 10 a.m. but organizers opened 30 minutes earlier as the number of mourners swelled quickly, flooding the area from Hanzomon subway station.

Among the crowd were Kosei Yamamoto, 16, and Teppei Katsuno, 15, who said they came because Abe had been prime minister for so long.

"I felt close to him as he dressed up as Mario at the time of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and it was sad to see the attack" that left Abe dead, said Katsuno.

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, holding the top post for eight years and eight months over two tenures until September 2020, a factor which his more recent successor Kishida has repeatedly cited as a reason for holding only the second state funeral for a prime minister in postwar Japan.

Abe was gunned down while giving a stump speech in the western city of Nara two days before the June 10 House of Councillors election.

Given the attack took place despite the presence of police, the police were taking extra precautions on Tuesday to ensure there were no gaps in security. Roads near the venue were temporarily closed, causing a traffic jam.

While the police and security guards moved busily near the venue, a 56-year-old man from Kawasaki, near Tokyo, said he had taken time off work to mourn but felt out of place wearing a black tie when "other people were leading their lives as usual and mourning was not made mandatory."

The government stressed it would not force people to engage in public displays of mourning after criticism of the state funeral grew, and it has not asked government agencies and affiliated organizations to raise flags of mourning or hold a moment of silence.

Others were seen offering prayers in front of Abe's home in Tokyo's Tomigaya district, from where he commuted daily even after becoming prime minister.

"He must have felt bitterly disappointed, having to leave behind so much unfinished business," said Koichi Takano, 60, from Kodaira, Tokyo, referring to revision of the country's pacifist Constitution and efforts to resolve the abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

