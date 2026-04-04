Japan moves to end lifetime adult guardianship

The Japanese cabinet on Friday approved a draft revision to the Civil Code to scrap the lifetime appointment principle in the adult guardianship system and make it more flexible, to better reflect the needs and conditions of people with cognitive impairments.

Under the current system, guardianship cannot be terminated during the ward's lifetime, a rigidity critics say has led to situations where guardians retain control over daily spending even when assistance was originally sought only for limited purposes such as inheritance procedures.

While there are currently three support categories -- guardianship, curatorship and assistance -- the revised system would streamline them into a single assistance category.

A family court will appoint a guardian and determine the scope of actions they may take on behalf of an individual deemed to lack sufficient capacity to make decisions, give consent and whose need for support has been established.

Those guardians must submit annual status reports, and the family court will end the arrangement once the ward is deemed no longer in need of support. Family members may also request termination of the guardianship.

As of December 2025, about 259,000 people were using the adult guardian system in Japan.

The revision also seeks to enable people to complete procedures for electronic wills on their smartphones and personal computers, shifting away from a system that relies on handwritten wills.

© KYODO