 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan moves to end lifetime adult guardianship

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese cabinet on Friday approved a draft revision to the Civil Code to scrap the lifetime appointment principle in the adult guardianship system and make it more flexible, to better reflect the needs and conditions of people with cognitive impairments.

Under the current system, guardianship cannot be terminated during the ward's lifetime, a rigidity critics say has led to situations where guardians retain control over daily spending even when assistance was originally sought only for limited purposes such as inheritance procedures.

While there are currently three support categories -- guardianship, curatorship and assistance -- the revised system would streamline them into a single assistance category.

A family court will appoint a guardian and determine the scope of actions they may take on behalf of an individual deemed to lack sufficient capacity to make decisions, give consent and whose need for support has been established.

Those guardians must submit annual status reports, and the family court will end the arrangement once the ward is deemed no longer in need of support. Family members may also request termination of the guardianship.

As of December 2025, about 259,000 people were using the adult guardian system in Japan.

The revision also seeks to enable people to complete procedures for electronic wills on their smartphones and personal computers, shifting away from a system that relies on handwritten wills.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The revision also seeks to enable people to complete procedures for electronic wills on their smartphones and personal computers, shifting away from a system that relies on handwritten wills.

How about Hanko, it still be needed right?

-12 ( +2 / -14 )

Guardianship and or Conservatorship abuse is a disgrace in a functional family and or societies.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Hello Work in Japan: A Guide for Foreign Job Seekers

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Empowering Women in Japan Through Kendo

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Mie

GaijinPot Travel

5 Spring Color Trends You’ll See All Over Tokyo in 2026

Savvy Tokyo