Image: iStock/Tony Studio
national

Japan moves to establish pre-entry immigration checks, hike residency fees

14 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government on Tuesday approved a bill to amend the immigration control law to establish an online pre-entry screening system for overseas arrivals and significantly increase residence status application fees for foreigners.

The Cabinet-endorsed bill will be submitted to the current Diet session, and if enacted, the government aims to implement the entry eligibility screening system called the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or JESTA, in fiscal 2028.

The amendment includes raising the upper limit for visa application and renewal fees from 10,000 yen to 300,000 yen, marking the first increase since 1982.

The introduction of JESTA aims to prevent terrorism and illegal employment, according to the Immigration Services Agency. It would target the current 74 countries and regions whose citizens are exempt from obtaining short-stay visas.

Several days before traveling to Japan, applicants would be required to provide information online, including their name, the purpose of their stay, and the locations they intend to visit. Those suspected of traveling for illegal employment or other violations would be denied boarding on aircraft and ships.

Fees are currently set at 10,000 yen for application for permanent residency and 6,000 yen for residence period renewals.

It has been pointed out that these fees, which cover only actual costs and are also allocated to coexistence measures, are significantly lower than those in Western countries.

The number of foreign residents in Japan at the end of 2025 stood at approximately 4.13 million, a record high.

The government would aim to use the increased cap to cover system costs for efficient visa screening and the establishment of consultation services.

The amendment sets the cap at 300,000 yen for permanent residency applications and 100,000 yen for visa extensions and similar procedures.

The limits have been set in anticipation of future inflation. Going forward, the specific amounts for each fee would be determined by government ordinance with the aim of applying them within fiscal 2026.

According to sources, the permanent residency application fee is being considered at around 200,000 yen, while other fees would range from 10,000 yen to 70,000 yen depending on the intended period of stay.

A reduction and exemption system will also be introduced for cases that require humanitarian consideration, where payment is difficult due to financial circumstances.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

14 Comments
Awful. That's so expensive.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

JESTA is good but 300,000 yen for a visa seems over the top excessive for a JET teacher.

1 ( +5 / -4 )

Japan does everything it can to not exist in the future. They are making it impossible to live here for the locals and they are making it very unattractive for foreigners.

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

That’s still cheaper than what the UK charged us 20 years ago for my wife. Hopefully the price increase will lessen the amount of foreigners working in convinis, don’t wait till 2028….bring it in immediately.

0 ( +6 / -6 )

KensakuToday  06:56 am JST

Japan does everything it can to not exist in the future. They are making it impossible to live here for the locals and they are making it very unattractive for foreigners.

The xenophobes and bigots who vote for the LDP will love it though.

-5 ( +4 / -9 )

Still way cheaper than the US 20 years ago as well.

good but 300,000 yen for a visa seems over the top excessive for a JET teacher.

A JET? 300,000 is the upper limit for PR. Depending on the country and conditions, it'd probably be much less.

According to sources, the permanent residency application fee is being considered at around 200,000 yen,

There you go.

Hey, reading is a thing, ya know...

1 ( +5 / -4 )

It has been pointed out that these fees, which cover only actual costs and are also allocated to coexistence measures, are significantly lower than those in Western countries.

Is it necessary for Japan to raise fees beyond breakeven just because Western countries do it?

The amendment sets the cap at 300,000 yen for permanent residency applications. The limits have been set in anticipation of future inflation.

“In anticipation of future inflation”? Does the government really expect inflation to increase prices 2,900% — from ¥10,000 to ¥300,000?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

JESTA is good but 300,000 yen for a visa seems over the top excessive for a JET teacher.

300,000 yen is the new price cap for PR and it sounds like PR will actually be more likely 200,000 for most workers. It might be much less for less well-off spouses.

Its a huge jump, which is by nature unfair. The fees should have been raised years ago, so they are playing catchup. They are reassessing things across the board, the business manager visa was done six months ago. Initial reports of abuse of that visa started before Covid. This has been an ongoing thing and likely has nothing to do with Sanseito or Takaichi.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

As clear as mud - "upper limit" and "sets the cap". Who has to pay how much for whatever? Is this news unclarity or government unclarity?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Hopefully the price increase will lessen the amount of foreigners working in convinis

Who do you expect to replace them? And will there be enough people willing to work the hours and accept the pay required — without driving up the price of your onigiri?

2 ( +5 / -3 )

JESTA is good but 300,000 yen for a visa seems over the top excessive for a JET teacher.

JET "teachers" are not on permanent resident visas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan does everything it can to not exist in the future. They are making it impossible to live here for the locals and they are making it very unattractive for foreigners.

Hit the nail on the head. Wait and see. The economic reverberations will be massive. Think right after Fukushima, when people hightailed it out of here. They were called flyjin and the economy took a nose dive. This time it'll be much worse as people who are currently working will not be able to renew their visas due to the high costs. And with the more stringent policies coming into place for PR, there will be even less incentive to come here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This pisses me off so bad. They're pretty much saying they do not want me here.

On top of paying my taxes and quite much, now I have to pay a whole 300,000 yen to renew my PR?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The xenophobes and bigots who vote for the LDP will love it though.

And will still find a way to blame the few non-Japanese left here for their economic woes which they perpetuated themselves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

