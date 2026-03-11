Japan moves to establish pre-entry immigration checks, hike residency fees

The Japanese government on Tuesday approved a bill to amend the immigration control law to establish an online pre-entry screening system for overseas arrivals and significantly increase residence status application fees for foreigners.

The Cabinet-endorsed bill will be submitted to the current Diet session, and if enacted, the government aims to implement the entry eligibility screening system called the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorization, or JESTA, in fiscal 2028.

The amendment includes raising the upper limit for visa application and renewal fees from 10,000 yen to 300,000 yen, marking the first increase since 1982.

The introduction of JESTA aims to prevent terrorism and illegal employment, according to the Immigration Services Agency. It would target the current 74 countries and regions whose citizens are exempt from obtaining short-stay visas.

Several days before traveling to Japan, applicants would be required to provide information online, including their name, the purpose of their stay, and the locations they intend to visit. Those suspected of traveling for illegal employment or other violations would be denied boarding on aircraft and ships.

Fees are currently set at 10,000 yen for application for permanent residency and 6,000 yen for residence period renewals.

It has been pointed out that these fees, which cover only actual costs and are also allocated to coexistence measures, are significantly lower than those in Western countries.

The number of foreign residents in Japan at the end of 2025 stood at approximately 4.13 million, a record high.

The government would aim to use the increased cap to cover system costs for efficient visa screening and the establishment of consultation services.

The amendment sets the cap at 300,000 yen for permanent residency applications and 100,000 yen for visa extensions and similar procedures.

The limits have been set in anticipation of future inflation. Going forward, the specific amounts for each fee would be determined by government ordinance with the aim of applying them within fiscal 2026.

According to sources, the permanent residency application fee is being considered at around 200,000 yen, while other fees would range from 10,000 yen to 70,000 yen depending on the intended period of stay.

A reduction and exemption system will also be introduced for cases that require humanitarian consideration, where payment is difficult due to financial circumstances.

© KYODO