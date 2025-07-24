Japan MSDF admiral, other members to be disciplined over scandal

The government plans to discipline an admiral and many other officers of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force next week for accepting benefits from a major contractor through slush funds, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The Defense Ministry is expected to announce the disciplinary actions against Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the MSDF, and others next Wednesday, as it releases the final investigation report on the scandal involving Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., the source said.

The report will recognize that some crew members of MSDF submarines received goods privately from Kawasaki Heavy, which regularly receives submarine maintenance and repair orders from the government, according to the source.

In an interim report released in December, the ministry said that Kawasaki Heavy amassed the slush funds through fictitious transactions with its subcontractors that it began at least 40 years ago.

In the six years through March 2024, the fraudulent transactions were worth about 1.7 billion yen ($12 million), of which around 600 million yen was diverted into the slush funds, it said.

Kawasaki Heavy bought home appliances, handheld gaming consoles and other items for submarine crew based on their requests, and wined and dined them, the interim report showed.

The Defense Ministry and Kawasaki Heavy publicized the misconduct in July last year on the heels of a series of scandals hitting the ministry and the MSDF, including the mishandling of classified information and abuse of power, which forced Saito's predecessor to resign from the top post that month.

