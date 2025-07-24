 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Japan MSDF admiral, other members to be disciplined over scandal

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government plans to discipline an admiral and many other officers of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force next week for accepting benefits from a major contractor through slush funds, a source close to the matter said Thursday.

The Defense Ministry is expected to announce the disciplinary actions against Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the MSDF, and others next Wednesday, as it releases the final investigation report on the scandal involving Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., the source said.

The report will recognize that some crew members of MSDF submarines received goods privately from Kawasaki Heavy, which regularly receives submarine maintenance and repair orders from the government, according to the source.

In an interim report released in December, the ministry said that Kawasaki Heavy amassed the slush funds through fictitious transactions with its subcontractors that it began at least 40 years ago.

In the six years through March 2024, the fraudulent transactions were worth about 1.7 billion yen ($12 million), of which around 600 million yen was diverted into the slush funds, it said.

Kawasaki Heavy bought home appliances, handheld gaming consoles and other items for submarine crew based on their requests, and wined and dined them, the interim report showed.

The Defense Ministry and Kawasaki Heavy publicized the misconduct in July last year on the heels of a series of scandals hitting the ministry and the MSDF, including the mishandling of classified information and abuse of power, which forced Saito's predecessor to resign from the top post that month.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Stop Lining Up for Ichiran Ramen, You Cowards

GaijinPot Blog

Overstaying Your Visa in Japan: What Happens and How to Handle It

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From Viral TikToks To Fan Backlash: Sylvanian Families Lawsuit Sparks Global Collector Drama

Savvy Tokyo

Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Rebun Island

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Where to Go in Japan—Please, Anywhere but Tokyo, Kyoto or Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Multicultural & Half-Japanese Women Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Swimwear Shopping in Japan: A Foreign Women’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Summer Teas To Help Beat the Heat in Japan

Savvy Tokyo