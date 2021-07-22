“Japan considers asking Pfizer to speed up COVID-19 vaccine delivery”

The Japanese government is considering asking Pfizer Inc to speed up its delivery of COVID-19 vaccine beyond the fall amid concern about a supply shortage, a government source said Thursday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to make the request in an upcoming meeting with the U.S. pharmaceutical giant's CEO, Albert Bourla, the source said.
Under existing agreements with Pfizer, Japan received 100 million vaccine doses by June, and is scheduled to receive 70 million between July and September, and another 20 million in or after October.
According to the source, the government wants the last batch of 20 million doses earlier in order to ease concern among local authorities that have been forced to halt reservations to administer shots to residents after Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts, warned that demand was beginning to outstrip supply.
In April, Suga successfully asked Bourla by phone to increase the amount of Pfizer vaccine being provided to Japan. The request led to an agreement for an additional 50 million doses.
About 23 percent of Japan's population has been fully inoculated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, with about 35 percent having received at least one shot.
The government is reluctant to call for more supply than already agreed upon, as many poorer countries are much further behind in their vaccination efforts.© KYODO
Zoroto
Yeah, I think it's time to start discussing and considering.
Unfortunately, probably many other countries have already passed the "considering" stage and asked already, so Japan is the last in line again.
BertieWooster
It beats me why this kind of headline goes out. Who cares what the Japanese government is considering. Action is what is needed.
snowymountainhell
Could you guys “Speed it up!?! “ …
… cause WE didn’t.
snowymountainhell
Even the word “considers” indicates even further delays. -
thelonius
Or you could do one shot Astra, one shot Pfizer, which is safe and highly effective, instead of fobbing them off to poor countries as unwanted goods under the guise of charity and goodwill.
Highlander in Tokyo
I know people than can’t reserve their second shot because there is already a “shortage”. The municipalities web site is outright blaming it on the central government. Yet they are only now “considering” to increase supply or pull in orders. Japan has made my inefficient home country look highly efficient.
Albert DeFilippo
FYI: Actually doing something will be more useful to us than to "consider" to do something.
vic.M
Be thankful that things are slow. You will find out in the near future.
ShinkansenCaboose
Are the 35 counted amongst the 23?
Fiddlers
Why is this even in the news. Just ask !!
titin
did they even get the 100M to be delivered before June? That many doses should be “visible” somehow. But all the people I know of have only received moderna, not pfizer, shots.
How come they are already running out of vaccines with such a huge provision?
Mr Kipling
"Considers"? I imagine the cabinet all doing janken...
purple_depressed_bacon
There's that word again - "considering". Does the Japanese government ever just grab the bull by its horns and just do??
joffy
I am under 50 and got the vaccine paper from the local government for Moderna. This brand must be more readily available now. There are many people like me who will decide not to take the vaccine so I wonder how many of the willing residents of Japan are now vaccinated. They say 23% of population is fully vaccinated. But if you take out children and those who don't want it, Japan is much closer to reaching their maximum vaccination levels. Will they even need all the extra vaccine? Last year they said 40% of the adult population don't plan on getting vaccinated. They rarely discuss the number of people who will not get vaccinated. This is very important information.
Some dude
I am now, finally, able to apply. First time I logged on, of the seventeen vaccination centers in my vicinity alone, there was not a single slot free in any of them.
Yesterday I saw that one opening was available, but it disappeared before I even got to the “make a reservation here” button.
Probably have as much luck doing the rounds of the local clinics.
I can wait - telework - but all the same, this is a pretty shocking performance.
zichi
We had to cancel our first shot while the wife had an allergy test. Which is now negative. In our location, the current round is finished. Next month there will be a new schedule but I think it will be September before we get our first shot.
Pierre LeVenerable
I hope they will stop wasting our money soon. Just kidding, of cour they’ll go on.
sakurasuki
They asked pfizer to speed up just to be stuck bottleneck somewhere in Japan
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/07/09/national/vaccination-drive-hits-logistic-bottlenecks-ahead-of-olympics/
Tom Doley
What happened to the 400 million vaccines that Abe/Suga boasted that they had received?
smithinjapan
Why, so they can more quickly give them to other countries? So Kono can brag about Japan being No.1 in vaccination rates again while you can't make any reservations due to a shortage?
Kentarogaijin
Good !!.. Pfizer's is the best vaccine !!..