Gov't considers handouts to households to ease virus impact

TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering providing cash to households in an effort to buoy personal spending dented by the coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Officials and lawmakers are studying the possibility of extending more than 12,000 yen per person, a level the government provided to all Japanese people in 2009 in response to the global financial crisis following the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., according to the sources.

The envisaged cash handouts may serve as a pillar in an emergency economic package the government and the coalition are expected to put together as early as sometime in April.

The government and the coalition, which comprises the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito, will work out details such as whether the government will give cash to all citizens or limit the recipients to child-rearing and low-income households.

They will make a decision after taking into account the views of experts in a meeting starting Thursday, the sources said.

The outbreak of the pneumonia-causing virus has forced many people in Japan to refrain from going out and has caused a sharp drop in the number of inbound tourists, which is dampening domestic consumption and also causing pain to the tourism sector.

Why not just waive 12,000 from everybody's Resident Tax.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Taking a page from Trump's book! Not an original idea in Abe's head!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

